New Delhi [India], March 12: As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how organisations build products, manage risk, serve customers and run operations, the need for professionals who can design, deploy and govern intelligent systems has accelerated. Delhi Technological University (DTU, New Delhi), in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the inaugural batch of the Advanced Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence, aimed at learners seeking strong conceptual grounding alongside practical, job-relevant capability.

Anchored by DTU's Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL), the six-month programme extends DTU's academic strengths into a technology-enabled format that supports rigorous learning at scale. CTEL's mandate centres on delivering accessible, learner-centric digital programmes that remain contemporary, industry-aligned and outcomes-driven.

The Advanced Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence builds a structured pathway across Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Generative AI, with an emphasis on responsible development and real-world performance. Learners engage with applied problem-solving across domains such as healthcare, finance, marketing, engineering and analytics, translating theory into solutions that can be evaluated, improved and deployed in practice.

Participants gain hands-on exposure to machine learning tools, algorithms and industrial use cases, while building and deploying ML models and implementing core neural-network architectures, including CNNs, RNNs and LSTMs, from the ground up. The curriculum also introduces advanced methods such as Generative AI, GANs, VAEs and GNNs and supports end-to-end AI system design using Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch and other widely used libraries.

The market signals are unequivocal. UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projects the global AI market will rise from USD 189 billion (2023) to USD 4.8 trillion by 2033, highlighting the scale and speed of AI-led growth. McKinsey's latest global survey also reports 88% of organisations now use AI in at least one business function, up from 78% a year earlier, evidence that adoption is normalising across sectors. In India, NASSCOM projects the AI talent pool will grow from roughly 6-6.5 lakh professionals to over 12.5 lakh by 2027, at a 15% CAGR, reinforcing the need for structured, industry-ready upskilling.

Speaking at the inaugural announcement, Prof. S. Indu, Dean- Digital Education, Delhi Technological University, said, "Artificial intelligence now sits at the centre of engineering, business and public services. Through CTEL, DTU is bringing our academic rigour to a format that working professionals can pursue without stepping away from their careers. This programme blends strong fundamentals with applied projects, ethics and responsible deployment, so learners can design, train and scale AI systems that create measurable impact."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "Enterprises want practitioners who can move from algorithms to production-grade solutions. With DTU, TimesPro is curating an intensive learning journey that combines expert-led sessions, hands-on tutorials and a capstone aligned to real industry problems. Delivered on our interactive Direct-to-Device platform and reinforced through campus immersion, the programme helps learners build robust portfolios in machine learning, deep learning and generative AI."

The programme comprises 110 hours of learning through a blend of online instruction and self-paced study, supported by hands-on tutorials for key AI and ML topics delivered by industry experts. Learners complete advanced assignments and an applied capstone, such as building a recommender system using CNN, LSTM, GNN or hybrid AI pipelines. The programme is well-suited to engineering, technology, computer science, IT and mathematics graduates, as well as working professionals in software, analytics, engineering and allied domains and professionals aiming to transition into advanced AI/ML and data science roles.

The eight-module curriculum spans AI literacy, Python and data thinking, mathematical foundations, regression methods, hyperplanes, clustering, deep learning and neural networks and advanced AI and emerging techniques. TimesPro will deliver learning through its interactive Direct-to-Device (D2D) platform and facilitate a three-day campus immersion to strengthen peer learning, academic engagement and applied orientation. On successful completion, learners will receive a certification issued by Delhi Technological University (DTU, New Delhi).

About Delhi Technological University:

Delhi Technological University DTU, one of India's premier institutions of higher learning, remains firmly committed to realizing its vision of becoming a leading world-class technology university. Serving as a key node in national and global knowledge networks, DTU strives to empower India through knowledge and innovation. Established in 1941, DTU's main campus spans 164 acres near Rohini, New Delhi. Over its distinguished 84-year history, the university has achieved numerous milestones and built a legacy of excellence in engineering, technology education, research, and innovation. Few know that DTU is the founding cradle of some of India's foremost academic institutions -- including the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi), School of Planning and Architecture SPA, and the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Textile Technology at IIT Delhi. Today, DTU nurtures over 16,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs spread across two campuses. With a faculty of around 450 accomplished academicians across 15 departments and 3 interdisciplinary centres, DTU is supported by a strong administrative and technical team. Globally recognized for producing some of the brightest minds, DTU alumni continue to drive innovation and growth both domestically and internationally. The university stands tall on its enduring commitment to quality teaching, cutting-edge research, and meaningful societal contributions -- helping individuals, communities, and the nation, realize their highest potential.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

About the Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning (CTEL):

The Centre for Technology Enhanced Learning CTEL at DTU is dedicated to empowering learners worldwide through accessible, innovative, and personalized digital education. CTEL leverages appropriate technologies to reach enthusiastic learners in remote areas, offering courses that combine practical application, industry relevance, and up-to-date best practices. Designed to prepare participants for emerging challenges and opportunities, these programs emphasize real-world learning and measurable career impact. The offerings from CTEL foster a collaborative learning environment through peer-to-peer interaction, discussion forums, and networking opportunities. Participants who successfully complete the programs with satisfactory performance receive a Professional Development Certificate, boosting their professional credentials and supporting their career aspirations. Beyond individual learning, CTEL aims to contribute to India's workforce development and economic growth. The Centre also acts as a bridge for government and non-governmental organizations, helping them address present and future challenges by drawing upon DTU's vast intellectual and research resources. Committed to democratizing education, CTEL ensures that quality learning remains affordable and within the reach of all.

