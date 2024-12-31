New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian residential property market in 2025 is expected to witness a moderation in the delivery of units as compared to 2024. According to a report by real estate marketplace, Square Yards, about 3.6 lakh units will be delivered across major Indian cities in 2025 as against over 4 lakh units delivered in 2024.

The report suggests that despite the slowdown the Indian property sector's performance will remain above the pre-pandemic levels.

"Hence this is not a slowdown but a natural part of the cycle, reflecting a maturing market ready for its next wave of growth. In 2025, we foresee residential demand and supply to grow in close ranges, setting the stage for steady, sustainable progress," stated Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, of Square Yards.

He added that the annual sales have exceeded 5 lakh units and Rs 4 lakh crore in gross value, well above pre-2020 averages.

A positive economic environment, coupled with shifting lifestyle preferences, is likely to sustain the momentum in the coming year, the report anticipated.

"The Indian residential real estate market has entered a promising upcycle post-pandemic, bolstered by pent-up demand and a stronger sentiment for homeownership. Over the past two to three years, the sector experienced exceptional growth, which has naturally moderated in 2024," stated Shori.

The Indian property market continued its upward momentum in 2024, with a 5.77 lakh residential transactions recorded across primary and secondary markets, 4 per cent higher as compared to 2023.

The total value of these transactions exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore, marking a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over 2023.The sustained demand has driven significant property price growth. While western and southern cities led in transaction volumes, northern cities like Gurugram made waves with remarkable price escalations.Gurugram witnessed a 132 per cent growth in property prices since 2019, driven by the increasing demand for luxury and ultra-luxury properties. Key areas within the city recorded even higher price spikes.Following Gurugram, Greater Noida and Noida experienced a 67 per cent increase in property prices over the past five years. The upcoming Jewar Airport has significantly boosted buyer interest in these areas, with improved connectivity and anticipated economic opportunities acting as major drivers. (ANI)

