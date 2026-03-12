SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: DES Pune University continues to strengthen its vibrant campus life through its flagship academic, cultural, sporting, and research-driven initiatives - AAROHAN, RANANGAN, PARAMPARA, NAVONMESH, ETFI, and POV, creating a dynamic ecosystem that promotes experiential learning, creativity, leadership, innovation, and overall student development.

RANANGAN 2026 (16-18 January 2026) - Spirit of Sportsmanship and TeamworkThe University successfully conducted RANANGAN 2026, its annual sports festival, from 16th to 18th January 2026 at the BMCC Sports Ground and DES PU Campus. The three-day event was inaugurated by the Honorable Vice Chancellor and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty.

Featuring competitions such as cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, tug of war, relay, chess, table tennis, athletics, and more, RANANGAN promoted discipline, resilience, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit, reinforcing the University's commitment to holistic education and physical well-being.

PARAMPARA 2026 (21-23 January 2026) - Celebration of Culture, Creativity and UnitySoon after, the University hosted PARAMPARA 2026, its annual cultural festival, from 21st to 24 January 2026, transforming the campus into a colourful and vibrant celebration of tradition and artistic expression.

The festival began with Traditional Day featuring Diya Lighting, Natraj Puja, and Dhol-Tasha performances. Fictional Character Day brought creativity alive through themed participation, treasure hunts, robotics activities, and stage performances including dance, music, and the DES PU Idol Finale. The concluding day featured carnival games, performances, and a grand prize distribution ceremony. PARAMPARA strengthened cultural appreciation, teamwork, and student engagement across the University.

POV - Design Exhibition Showcasing Innovation and Industry Collaboration

Adding a strong creative dimension to campus life, POV, the University's design exhibition, serves as a curated platform showcasing student-led creative projects across visual and spatial media. The exhibition presents the complete design journey, from research and ideation to prototyping and final outcomes, reflecting innovation, user-centered thinking, and applied creativity.

Industry collaborators actively engage with student work through feedback sessions, live briefs, and potential project partnerships. POV also opens pathways for internships and placements by connecting emerging designers directly with professional networks, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.

International Conference on Emerging Technologies & Future Innovations (ETFI - 2026) (12-14 February 2026)From 12th to 14th February 2026, the School of Engineering and Technology organized the 1st International Conference on Emerging Technologies and Future Innovations (ETFI 2026) in hybrid mode technically sponsored by IEEE Pune Section and IEEE IMS Pune Chapter. The conference brought together researchers, academicians, industry experts, and students from India and abroad.

The three-day conference focused on cutting-edge domains including Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, IoT, quantum computing, immersive technologies, and next-generation communication systems. Through keynote sessions, technical paper presentations, and expert discussions, ETFI 2026 strengthened academia-industry collaboration and positioned DES Pune University as a hub for research excellence and future-focused innovation.

AAROHAN 2026 (23-27 February 2026) - Advancing Scientific Inquiry and InnovationContinuing its flagship academic calendar, the University successfully hosted AAROHAN 2026 from 23rd to 27th February 2026. The annual academic and scientific initiative of the School of Science and Mathematics embodied intellectual ascent and interdisciplinary learning.

Built on the philosophy "By the Students, For the Students," AAROHAN featured a series of workshops, competitions, exhibitions, guest lectures, and interactive sessions that bridged classroom theory with real-world application. The initiative fostered scientific temper, critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership while nurturing innovation-driven mindsets among students.

NAVONMESH 2026 (24-25 March 2026) to Showcase Innovation and Technical Excellence at DES Pune University

The School of Engineering & Technology at DES Pune University will host the Second Edition of NAVONMESH 2026, its flagship two-day innovation and technical festival.

The event aims to encourage creativity, teamwork, and learning driven by innovation among students. NAVONMESH 2026 will include a variety of competitions, such as Prompt Engineering, Poster Competition, War-Bots Robo Race, Circuit Design, Startup PoC & Idea Competition, and a Valorant Gaming Tournament.

The festival is designed to promote hands-on technical skills and entrepreneurial thinking. It provides a lively platform for students to show their analytical abilities, design skills, and leadership traits. By combining key engineering challenges with new technologies and startup culture, NAVONMESH 2026 highlights the DES Pune University's commitment to education that focuses on real experiences and the future.

The event is expected to attract enthusiastic participation and will celebrate innovation and competitive excellence.

Building a Dynamic Campus EcosystemFrom sports and cultural celebrations in January 2026 to international research dialogue in February 2026, and innovation-led technical engagement through Navonmesh and the upcoming AAROHAN, DES Pune University continues to cultivate a holistic and engaging campus environment.

These flagship platforms collectively empower students to learn beyond classrooms, showcase talent, collaborate across disciplines, and grow into confident, socially responsible, and future-ready professionals.

