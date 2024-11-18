SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) invites aspiring designers to apply for its flagship Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Master of Design (M.Des.) programmes for the upcoming academic year. Offering state-of-the-art resources and an innovative curriculum, SID is known for nurturing the next generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers.

"Design is more than just aesthetics; it's a way of solving real-world problems with creativity and innovation. Our programmes are structured to nurture both the analytical and imaginative sides of aspiring designers. At SID, we empower our students to craft their professional paths with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving design landscape," said Dr Sanjeevani Ayachit, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune.

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) Programme: A Comprehensive Foundation

The Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme is a four-year undergraduate degree aimed at students who want to pursue careers in various design fields. The curriculum provides a strong framework by blending traditional design techniques with advanced skills in contemporary media. The curriculum encourages students to experiment with various design approaches, building a versatile skill set that is adaptable to evolving industry needs. With a comprehensive mix of theory and hands-on practice, the B.Des. programme fosters critical thinking and design awareness.

SID offers four specialisations under B.Des.:

1. Communication Design:

This specialisation focuses on visual storytelling, equipping students with essential skills in Graphic Design, Video Film Design, Animation Film Design, and User Experience Design. Graduates are empowered to create impactful and engaging content, paving the way for careers in filmmaking, creative visualisation, animation, brand communication design, pre- and post-production design.

2. Industrial Design:

Encompassing Product Design and Interior Space Design, this discipline enables students to innovate and enhance everyday objects and environments through functionality and aesthetics. Career prospects include positions as Automobile Designers, Industrial Designers, Visual Merchandisers, Interior Decorators and Space Planners among others.

3. Fashion Design:

Students in this specialisation learn to conceptualise and create fashion collections, blending creativity with technical skills to shape trends while balancing style with sustainability. Graduates can pursue careers as Fashion Designers, Illustrators, Stylists and Consultants.

4. Fashion Communication:

This specialisation emphasises the strategic communication of fashion concepts through media, branding, and marketing. Students are prepared to engage audiences effectively with captivating fashion narratives, leading to career opportunities as Branding Consultants, Event Planners/Designers, and Editorial/Media Content Writers.

Master of Design (M.Des.) Programme: Specialising in UX/UI Design

For those seeking advanced knowledge, the M.Des. in User Experience (UX) Design programme stands out for its focus on user-centred design, systems thinking, and innovation. The two-year postgraduate degree programme, offering 80 credits, is designed to cater to both recent graduates and working professionals interested in entering the highly sought-after field of UX/UI.

This programme empowers students to master user research, interface design, and prototyping while balancing functionality with aesthetics. The hybrid delivery mode, which includes both online and offline classes, is ideal for working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills while managing other responsibilities. Graduates of the M.Des. programme are prepared for roles such as UX Architect, Interface Designer, Web Designer, Game Designer, and more.

Who Can Apply for B.Des. and M.Des. Programmes?

For the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme, a candidate must have passed 10+2 (any stream; eg. Science, Commerce, Arts, etc.) or equivalent OR 10+3 diploma approved by State Board of Technical Education with minimum 50% (SC/ST - 45%) aggregate marks obtained in the final examination to be eligible for the above-mentioned programme.

For the Master of Design (M.Des.) programme, candidates must have completed a Bachelor's Degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent to the 12th standard from any university or institute recognised by law in India OR Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard, from any university or institute recognised by law in India. With a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes).

Industry Connections and Placement Opportunities

The design institute is proud of its strong industry connections and impressive placement record. Graduates of both the B.Des. and M.Des. programmes have been recruited by prominent companies such as IBM, Amazon, Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, Porter, Tata Elxsi, Shoppers Stop, Reliance, Lenskart, and Adobe. These recruiters reflect the institute's dedication to providing students with not only academic knowledge but also industry-relevant skills that ensure job readiness.

SID has also established international collaborations with prestigious universities, including Deakin University, Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Western Sydney University, Chiba University, and Leeds Beckett University. These partnerships offer students opportunities for global exposure, student exchange programmes, and collaborative projects, broadening their academic and professional horizons.

Life at SID Pune

The institute's campus in Viman Nagar, Pune, provides a vibrant and creative learning environment. The campus has over 80,000 square feet and has state-of-the-art design studios, workshops, laboratories, and a rapid prototyping lab. Students have access to modern classrooms, a well-stocked library, and high-speed internet to support their academic and creative endeavours.

Beyond academics, SID offers a holistic campus life experience. The campus features amenities such as a health care centre, sports and fitness facilities, and a well-organised mess and cafeteria. Students can also unwind at the campus amphitheatre, participate in various events such as Lakshya, Shilpakatha, and Chhap, among others, and explore the culturally rich city of Pune.

- Lakshya is an annual event at SID that includes workshops conducted by alumni, students, and industry experts, featuring activities like calligraphy, terracotta, caricature, and more.

- Shilpakatha is a craft initiative that aims to diversify Indian heritage crafts. Students collaborate with artisans to explore the history of these crafts and display their work through exhibitions and demonstrations.

- Chhap is a design seminar on Visual Identity Design where industry experts and educators conduct workshops and present work related to branding.

In addition to these, SID hosts Design Showcase, the most anticipated annual event on campus. This celebration includes an exhibition of students' graduation projects, a fashion show, and an awards ceremony, with industry leaders, faculty, and students participating in events like Open Day, Placement Week, and Alumni and Student Interactions.

For those looking to shape their futures in the competitive design industry, SID's B.Des. and M.Des. programmes provide the perfect platform. With its strong industry connections, world-class facilities, and emphasis on creativity and innovation, SID continues to produce graduates who are ready to lead the way in the ever-evolving world of design.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sid.edu.in/

