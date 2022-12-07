New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): Deyor, a WhatsApp-verified experiential travel-tech startup, plans to send more than 5000 people to the Maldives in 2023. With inquiries for the Maldives doubling in the previous two months, the company is hoping to capitalize on the popularity of one of the most sought-after honeymoon destinations.

"Indians are once more eager to travel abroad following the lifting of travel restrictions. With the current trend, we predict that by next year, at least 250 honeymoon packages for the Maldives will be booked each month, up from the current 50-75 this year. Due to the monsoon, prices for hotels and flights in the Maldives will drop by 30-40% from June to August. Bookings will rise as savvy consumers take advantage of this. Overall, we are optimistic that at least 5000 people will travel to Maldives with us in 2023. Since bookings for international travel account for the majority of our business, we are working to make it even more experiential," says Chirag Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Deyor.

The number of visitors to the Maldives, which has already reached close to two lakh this year, is anticipated to increase in 2023 as well, with India continuing to be the country's top source of tourists. Maldives was one of the first tourist destinations to lift travel restrictions in 2021. As a result, visitors flocked to the destination, and the Maldives was named the World's Leading Destination for 2022.

Talking about the tourism market dynamics, Himanshu Agarwal, Co-founder, Deyor said "Maldives is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in India. Even though we offer more than 15 destinations to Indian travellers globally, our primary focus is the South East Asian market because most of the countries here provide easy visa facilities for Indians. Apart from the Maldives, Thailand and Bali are two popular tourist destinations among Indians. We currently offer our services in 15 different countries around the world, and we will eventually expand to 10 more countries in 2023".

To help people enjoy their vacation guilt-free, Deyor also offers interest-free travel loans. Those who are looking forward to their trip can easily book it and pay in convenient monthly installments.

