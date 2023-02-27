Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): The modified variant of HAL aircraft 'Hindustan 228-201 LW' has been approved by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

This modification in the aircraft would make it fall in the sub-5,700 kg aircraft category.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Revise Employees' DA, DR After Holi 2023, Says Report.

This variant of HAL aircraft has a maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19-passenger capability.

"This variant provides several operational benefits for operators such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot License to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft and reduced operational cost," the HAL said in a release on Monday.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Breaks Stefanie Graf’s Record of Most Weeks As World Number 1 Tennis Player.

In addition, the release said the new variant would reduce training requirements for flying and ground crew, including aircraft maintenance engineers.

Besides, HAL also has approval for 6,200-kg AUW aircraft with a seating capacity of 19 passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)