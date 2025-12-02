New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into Air India after the airline was reported to have operated aircraft in eight revenue sectors with an expired Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC).

According to a press note issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India is delegated the authority to issue ARCs for its aircraft following an annual review of maintenance records, physical condition, and compliance with airworthiness standards.

The ARC serves as a validation of an aircraft's main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).

Following the merger of Vistara into Air India in 2024, the DGCA was tasked with conducting the first ARC renewal for all 70 former Vistara aircraft. The regulator has so far renewed the ARC for 69 aircraft following the airline's satisfactory compliance.

However, the 70th aircraft was grounded for an engine change after the operator submitted an ARC renewal application.

During this period, the ARC expired, but the aircraft was subsequently released for service once the engine change was complete, the ministry said in a press note on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, on November 26, 2025, Air India informed the DGCA that the aircraft had operated eight commercial sectors despite the ARC having expired. This prompted the aviation regulator to immediately initiate an investigation and order the airline to ground the plane.

The ministry confirmed that the ARC renewal process for the aircraft is now underway.

The DGCA has also directed Air India to de-roster the concerned personnel pending the outcome of the investigation.

The airline, acting on instructions from the regulator, has begun an internal investigation to identify system deficiencies and implement corrective measures to prevent similar lapses in the future.

"Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety, and any deviation from mandated compliance protocols is treated with utmost seriousness and is unacceptable to the organisation. An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable. As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to the DGCA, and all personnel involved in the decision have been suspended pending further review. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation and are fully cooperating with the regulator," an Air India spokesperson said. (ANI)

