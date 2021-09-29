New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): Looking at the increasing issues towards women, Aarey Police Station in collaboration with General Secretary of Dhadak Auto Rickshaw Taxi Chalak Malak Union has organized a special orientation camp.

During the camp, appropriate guidance and instructions were given to all regarding women's safety. In case of any mishappening in the area around the rickshaw driver, particularly for women, they are supposed to report to the local police and act like a zero police.

They have come up with a concept of Zero Police where these rickshaw drivers will act as police in their absence. This will help women to feel secure even at odd hours and will be able to go out without any distress.

Making sure that there will be no life threats to auto-rickshaw drivers, Senior police inspector, Jyoti Desai said, "Our entire protection will be for the rickshaw drivers. We're taking precautions to ensure that they can easily function as Zero Police. A huge number of police officers will be on duty 24*7 to ensure that they are safe and secure. This will aid police in combating prevalent women's issues and supporting them in a way that makes them feel safe."

Talking about the same, Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane said, "This is the first step toward ensuring the safety of women. In light of the ongoing incidents and threats against women, we came up with the concept of having these rickshaw drivers act as police on their behalf, as it is not always necessary for the police to be informed of mishaps in every area of the city. This will be the most significant step, and we expect to be able to assist more women in the future."

After the atrocities and murder of a 30-year-old woman in Sakinaka, the issue of women's safety has once again come to the fore in Mumbai. The repercussions of the Sakinaka incident have been felt across the state.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has ordered to appoint Nirbhaya Pathak in every police station for the safety of women. Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane (Founder and General Secretary - Dhadak Auto Rickshaw Taxi Chalak Malak Union) implemented this concept for the rickshaw drivers-owners are members of Dhadak Auto Rickshaw Union.

On this occasion, Prominent Labour Leader Abhijeet Rane felicitated Jyoti Desai (Sr. Inspector of Police Aarey Police Station) and also distributed face masks for rickshaw drivers. This is a great initiative from both the police and rickshaw union to make a safe place for women to step out without any worries.

