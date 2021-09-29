Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with each other in Match number 44 of the IPL 2021. All eyes will be on David Warner as he has already signalled that he will not be at the stadium henceforth. His fans will want him to be a part of the playing XI. The Orange Army enters the game with a seven-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. They won the match only by a couple of runs. All thanks to Ravindra Jadeja who scored 22 runs from 8 balls. Now, in this article, we shall be looking at the weather and the pitch report for the game. So the match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. SRH vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 44.

So Sharjah will be living up to the reputation of being warm and dry. The weather at 6.00 pm local time clock 34 degree celsius. However, with each passing hour, the temperature will reduce by a degree or so. By the end of the match, the either will ve around 31 degree Celcius. Of course no rains to obstruct the play. Now, here's the snapshot of the weather below.

Weather on September 30, 2021 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

Sharjah Cricket Ground is relatively smaller in size so it's actually easier to score boundaries. The average 1st innings score is 149 while the average 2nd innings score is 131 The deck is expected to support spinners. This means, the likes of Rashid Khan could get wickets here.

