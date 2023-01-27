New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Diamondtree, a one-of-its-kind diamond jewellery brand, plans to move to the e-commerce model in 2023. The business strategy of adopting e-commerce model will help the brand; currently catering to customers across 15+ counties, expand its customer reach. In sync with the strategy to expand its footprint and to establish itself as trailblazing and a global diamond jewellery brand, Diamondtree also plans to open more retail outlets across and outside Delhi-NCR. Currently, Diamondtree has three retail outlets across Delhi-NCR in Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj, New Delhi), DLF Mall of India (Noida) and Gold Souk Mall (Gurugram).

Diamondtree is a premium diamond jewellery brand that caters to the Natural Diamond and Polki Diamond jewellery needs of all, and has proudly catered to more than 1 Million customers. This diamond jewellery brand brings together timeless designs, captivating colors, and the best quality natural diamonds to deliver its customers an unforgettable diamond jewellery purchasing experience. Furthermore, what makes the brand stand out is its competitive pricing, making diamond jewellery accessible to a larger demographic.

Also Read | Woo Your Special One With the Most Thoughtful Valentine's Week Gifts Available on FNP.

Diamondtree was founded in 2005 by two talented entrepreneurs, Cherry Sahni and Raghav Sahni. Cherry Sahni is a gemologist, jewellery designer, and trained jewellery artisan, while Raghav Sahni is a diamond grader and a jewellery graduate from GIA. These first-generation jewellers started Diamondtree with a vision to create a diamond jewellery brand in sync with international trends. The brand has expertise in technology-oriented craftsmanship at par with global manufacturing standards enabling Diamondtree to offer diamond jewellery with the finest quality.

Cherry Sahni gives a fitting introduction to the brand, "Diamondtree is a one-stop destination for all diamond jewellery - Customary to Extravagant. We have diamond jewellery for casual day-out, office wear, gifting, weddings and more. You name it. We got it! Our products range from diamond rings, engagement rings, solitaires, earrings, bangles, bracelets, necklace, polki jewellery, and kids jewellery to De Beers Forevermark studded jewellery. We cater to all age groups and are obsessed with delivering the best quality and well-finished jewellery at competitive prices."

Also Read | Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai Among Top Global Cities Beneficial for Women Entrepreneurs: Report.

"With the e-commerce model, our primary aim is to maximize our customer reach. It will help more customers to access our diamond jewellery offerings at their convenience. However, at no cost will we compromise our customer experience at retail outlets. In fact, we aim to open doors to more retail stores across and outside Delhi-NCR," adds Raghav Sahni.

Diamondtree is an authorized retailer of De Beers Forever mark and Disney Kids Jewellery; and its designing team works toward customized jewellery based on the customer's requirement and budget. The brand is synonymous with unabashedly glamorous diamond jewellery and superior customer service. The curated selection of Diamondtree's diamond jewellery graced global events such as Oscar Awards Red Carpet in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The brand has bagged several awards and achievements since inception and its jewellery has been featured in Vogue, Bazaar, and Adorn Magazines multiple times. It was awarded the Retail Jeweller Award in the category of "Best Accessory of the Year" for the Bibhu Mohapatra Fall 2016 show at New York Fashion Week.

With a customer-focused approach, best-in-class products, and so many achievements linked to itself, Diamondtree is all set to achieve new heights of success with its e-commerce adoption.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)