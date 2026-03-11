Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Miss Earth India 2022, Vanshika Parmar (Photo/ANI)

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Miss Earth India 2022 Vanshika Parmar said that while global uncertainties and tensions in parts of the Middle East may create concerns within the tourism industry, Himachal Pradesh continues to remain a safe and attractive destination for travellers from across the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the district-level International Women's Day celebration in Hamirpur, Parmar on Monday emphasised that the state's tourism sector must respond to global developments by strengthening sustainable tourism, local participation and women-led enterprises.

"Global developments do create concerns for the tourism industry, but Himachal's strength lies in its peace, culture and natural beauty," Parmar said. She added, "Himachal Pradesh continues to remain a safe, welcoming and culturally rich destination for travellers from across India and the world."

Parmar was felicitated as Chief Guest at the programme organised by the district administration under the Department of Women and Child Development, where she outlined a broader vision linking tourism growth with women-led development in the hill state.

Tracing her roots to Village Tunhi in Nadaun Tehsil of Hamirpur district, Parmar said her journey from the hills of Himachal to international platforms continues to be shaped by the values of the region.

"Hamirpur is known as Veer Bhoomi, a land of courage, discipline and service. Those values have always guided my journey," she said.

Coming from an Armed Forces family, Parmar's father, Group Captain SK Parmar, serves in the Indian Air Force, while her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Colonel Nanak Chand Chauhan and Colonel Shakti Chand Parmar, served in the Indian Army. She credited her upbringing for instilling a strong sense of public service and social responsibility.

"My family always believed that personal success must be accompanied by service to society," Parmar said.

An alumna of Miranda House, University of Delhi, Parmar completed both her undergraduate and postgraduate studies there and is currently pursuing doctoral research alongside her policy and advocacy initiatives. At 18, she became the first young woman from Himachal Pradesh to win an international Alpha pageant national crown and represented India at the Miss Earth global platform in the Philippines among delegates from over 85 countries.

As Tourism Ambassador, Parmar highlighted the potential of tourism as a major pathway for women's economic empowerment in Himachal Pradesh.

She suggested strengthening women-led tourism enterprises, including homestays, heritage tourism initiatives, craft clusters and culinary tourism based on traditional Himachali cuisine. "Tourism must become a bridge connecting culture with livelihoods," she said.

Parmar also stressed the need to connect Himachal's artisans and local products with global markets through digital platforms and international collaborations.

"Our shawls, embroidery, jewellery and handmade crafts carry centuries of heritage. With the right platforms, these traditions can empower women economically while preserving cultural identity," she added.

Parmar also shared elements of a policy framework she calls "Empowerment by Design," which proposes that women's empowerment should be embedded in governance, education and economic policy structures.

Among the ideas she suggested were district-level Gender Innovation Labs linking universities, communities and administrations, and a Digital Gender Equity Dashboard to track district-wise progress in education, employment and safety.

During the programme, Parmar also praised the work of Anganwadi workers, women leaders and self-help groups, calling them the backbone of rural social development.

"These women are the silent architects of social change, ensuring that government schemes reach every household and every child," she said.

Parmar welcomed welfare initiatives launched by the Himachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, including the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides monthly financial assistance to women.

According to Parmar, such programmes demonstrate an evolving governance approach that integrates social security, education and economic empowerment.

Parmar said she hopes to work with educational institutions, government departments and women's groups to create opportunities for young women from Himachal to participate in national and global leadership spaces.

"From the villages of Hamirpur to the global stage, the journey of a girl should never be limited by geography. When a woman rises, an entire society rises with her, "Parmar added. (ANI)

