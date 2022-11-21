Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI/PNN): Eminent argo-Industrialist, philanthropist, and author Dinesh Shahra has been awarded 'Honorary Doctorate by Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. The honorary Doctorate (PhD) was conferred to Shahra for his literary works and philanthropic contributions.

"I have deep rooted connections with Kanpur, the city of my alma mater - Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) where I graduated in Chemical Engineering. Today, it seems as if the clock has rolled back several years with the same city bestowing me with a coveted PhD honour. I am indeed delighted and honoured to be receiving this Honorary Doctorate from an esteemed and reputed institution like Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University. The accolade is a great inspiration for me to strive harder in my literary and philanthropic pursuits. My life's mission is to crystalize the wonderful learnings from our age-old and time-tested Sanatan philosophies for the benefit of the common people, especially youngsters"; commented Shahra.

Every year, for over 10 years now, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been conducting the Dinesh Shahra Management Lecture in HBTU - Kanpur for the benefit of the engineering students. The Foundation also regularly organises Green Gold Day event in HBTU where several saplings are planted. Green Gold Day is an endeavour by DSF to highlight the critical importance of tree conservation and the ecological consequences of diminishing green cover. Hence, several saplings are plated by DSF volunteers all over the country on this day.

Dinesh Shahra is one of the few industrialists who successfully made an indelible mark in the Indian agriculture sector. By spearheading the 'yellow revolution', Shahra played a pivotal role in transforming Madhya Pradesh into the "Soybowl of India", providing millions of Indians access to quality nutrition. His vision for self-sufficiency, strategic food security & agri-reforms has enhanced the livelihood of millions of Indians access to quality nutrition. His vision for self-sufficiency, strategic food security & agri- reforms has enhanced the livelihood of millions of stakeholders, especially farmers.

Apart from being an astute businessman, he is a well-known philanthropist with his charitable foundation - DSF taking up several social causes in the domains of education, spirituality, sustainability, and disaster relief. It strives to create a value-based social structure based on the Indian or Sanatan ethos. The Foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education, along with women and child health, are the core causes of DSF. In 202O, DSF received an accolade for 'Outstanding Philanthropic Contribution across Education, Spirituality & Environment' from the Economic Times (Times of India Group).

Dinesh Shahra has also authored several books on Sanatan wisdom and the teachings of his spiritual Gurus namely Simplicity & Wisdom, Sanatan Leela and Sanatan Utsav - Happiness my Birth Right. A book on Shahra's inspirational life titled 'The Legend and his Legacy', published by the Times Group was launched recently in HBTU, Kanpur.

