Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner, Republic of Gambia, inaugurated the Diplomatic Exchange at SRM University-AP in the presence of dignitaries from across the world

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5: SRM University-AP organised an exclusive gathering of diplomats, academicians, and policy leaders from across the globe at the “Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders” on August 05, 2023, to foster meaningful interactions, cultural exchange, and the establishment of strong global partnerships. The event was inaugurated with an auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony by Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner, High Commission – Republic of Gambia; Amb. Rtn. Anil Trigunayat (IFS Retd.), Chairman-Confederation of Education Excellence, Dr Harsha Bhargavi Pandiri, Assistant Director, Public Relations-Ministry of Culture, in the presence of Prof. Manoj K Arora, Honourable Vice Chancellor, SRM AP and Dr R Premkumar, Registrar; SRM AP. “We have had a long bilateral relationship with India for years, and we would like to continue to strengthen this camaraderie,” said Mustapha Jawara, Gambian High Commissioner while signing an MOU with SRM University-AP. Delegates and diplomats from 13 countries gathered at the International Diplomat Meet.

“We are at an interesting phase in the global domain where India is emerging as an economic power and central contributor to the world. We are actively promoting the G20 initiative to achieve ‘One World, One Family’ and bridge the gap with the outside world through connection, coordination and cooperation,” commented Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP while addressing the delegates from various countries.

Chief Guest of the event, Prof. K Hemachandra Reddy, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), praised the university on its flagship initiative. “An ancient Indian philosophy narrates that a student in pursuit of knowledge will acquire knowledge through four stages - 25% from teachers, 25% through curiosity, 25% from peers and 25% with time and experience.” This can be implemented in global education where a diversified academic pool will enhance the strength of our national education and youth. SRM University-AP has manifested this by establishing and building networks extending beyond state and national boundaries.”

The Exchange emphasised the relevance of digital diplomacy in the postmodern political milieu. “With the strategic shift in the global world, India plays a pivotal role in leading the G20 summit. We as a nation recognise the power of digital diplomacy in crisis management and conflict resolutions in issues of national and international significance and promote digital diplomacy as an essential competency for diplomats in the 21st century,” commented Guest of Honour, P Samuel Jonathan, Andhra Pradesh State Information Commissioner.

Panel discussions on enhancing diplomatic relations through academic exchange, discourses on advancements of SDGs through international partnerships, and Press Meet were the highlights of the Diplomatic Exchange. Suresh Chukkapalli, Consul General, Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Korea, suggested that countries like Taiwan and Japan have low populations and require India to provide a highly skilled workforce to their employment sector during the press meet. He enlightened the gathering on the high scope for employability in Asian countries and suggested the inclusion of academic and linguistic programmes at SRM university-AP to enhance the skill set of students.

The Diplomatic Exchange was marshalled under the aegis of the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies and Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Director-IR & HS, to promote constructive diplomatic connections between the leadership of various countries promoting global partnerships. The Meet sought to provide future leaders with an in-depth knowledge of diplomatic relations, digital diplomacy, and countries working towards ‘One World, One Earth, One Family’ by means of cross-cultural education.

