New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsReach): The 31st Edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair was held at Pragati Maidan from 25 February to 5 March 2023. The World Book Fair is organized by National Book Trust, India, an autonomous organization of the Government of India under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Indeed, the World Book Fair is India's biggest event to celebrate the goodness and importance of books in the country. It is a significant event for all students, teachers and publishers alike.

To appreciate learning through books and motivate aspirants of various competitive exams, a range of interesting activities were conducted at Disha Publication's Stall. The planned events included book launches, author's corners (meet-the-author sessions with Q&A), free career counseling, contests, quiz competitions, giveaways, and more.

The entire week starting from Saturday (25 February) witnessed an exceptional response from the public at Disha Publication's stall. People swarmed in to participate in quiz contests like English Vinglish (vocabulary quiz), Riddle Me and GK Powerhouse. More than 60 people each day went back home with prizes like Disha's brand mugs, notebooks, Pocket GK book, Rapid fire General Knowledge book, and Yearly Planners.

There were Book Launch events of Disha's fresh new titles namely, Pocket General Knowledge, Smarter General Knowledge, 10000+ Objective General Studies and History of Modern India TextGuide. An important event was the launch of Disha's 'Pocket General Knowledge' book for competitive exams which is designed by Disha Experts to fit all relevant Current Affairs and GK in a pocket-size book which is concise, accurate, updated, and student-friendly. The launch ceremony was done by Neeraj Nachiketa who is a popular UPSC CSE Faculty and the author of Disha's 360 Degree Approach to Agriculture TextGuide.

The Author's Corner involved Disha's renowned authors like Neeraj Nachiketa, Vaibhav Singh, Deepanshu Singh and Abhishek Srivastava delivering special talks for students and interacting with the visitors at the stall. Free signed copies of their books were also given away to attendees at the end of each session. There was also an interactive session with Disha's Director, Avinash Agarwal on the topic that interested both students and teachers equally - 'Topper's Study Secrets' based on interviews of more than 100 toppers. Disha's other two Directors, Deepak Agarwal and Rupesh Agarwal also visited the stall and talked about Disha's overall vision, competitive exams, latest books, advice for aspirants, among other things. The World Book Fair is a great opportunity to engage with our students, teachers, distributors and fraternity. "It is truly exciting to see and hear directly how Disha is making a difference in the lives of lakhs of students. It gives us a new enthusiasm and new ideas to make our efforts better and stronger each day," said Deepak Agarwal (Director, Disha Publication)

To know more about Disha Publication, please visit - http://bit.ly/3irWtKr

