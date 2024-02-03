VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: In an unwavering commitment to safeguard lives on Indian roads, the RTO THANE, under the visionary leadership of Shri Ravi Gaikwad alongwith DM Foundation, Brahmakumaris is set to orchestrate a momentous event at Maxus Mall Ground in Bhayandar West on the evening of February 3, 2024. This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the alarming statistics surrounding road safety, with a primary focus on mitigating the staggering number of fatalities due to the absence of helmets.

Under the dynamic leadership of Ravi Gaikwad, the RTO is supporting a free helmet distribution and free T-shirt giveaway, embodying their unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of safety. Shri Gaikwad, the architect behind many Road Safety Programmes, not only champions this cause but holds two Guinness World Records for organizing the largest handball lesson and safety bike rally, a testament to his indomitable spirit in championing road safety.

This Road Safety function has been organised by the DM Foundation in association with Brahmakumaris.

DM Foundation and Brahmakumaris have been doing a lot of great work in the area of road safety. RTO Thane has been supporting the cause of Road Safety.

The grand event, taking place at Maxus Mall Ground in Bhayandar West on the evening of February 3, 2024, promises an evening filled with impactful activities. A compelling walkathon of atleast ten thousand people for the road safety initiative will be conducted, symbolizing the collective stride towards a safer future. The proceedings will be accompanied by a live performance for featuring acclaimed artists such as Altamash Faridi, Shabab Sabri, and Vaishali Samant, all of whom have graced the film industry with their talents.

Adding gravitas to the event, former Indian cricketer and Member of Parliament Shri Harbhajan Singh, along with former Indian cricket team captain and Member of Parliament Mohd Azharuddin, will serve as inspirational speakers, sharing their insights on the critical importance of road safety.

The evening promises a star-studded affair with the presence of Bollywood luminaries, including Govinda, filmmaker Remo D'Souza, actress Nishigandha Wad, Ashok Saraf, Shakti Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover. Their collective support underscores the significance of this initiative in creating awareness and fostering responsible road behaviour.

As part of the initiative, approximately 1000 helmets and 3500 T-shirts will be distributed among the youth on the evening of February 3, 2024, equipping them with essential safety gear. These tangible efforts align with the larger goal of reducing road fatalities, as 2021 recorded a distressing 47,000 deaths in India due to the non-usage of helmets. Shockingly, four lives are lost every hour in the country due to this preventable oversight.

Ravi Gaikwad's visionary leadership shines through in this impactful endeavour, marking a significant stride towards a safer and responsible road culture in India. The road safety initiative stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that every safety measure taken is a step closer to saving Indian lives on Indian roads.

