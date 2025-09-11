PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Dobaraa, a lively gastropub and restaurant, is bringing Mumbai's history to the table with "Patvad & Pours", a Pathare Prabhu pop-up menu by Chef Soumitra Velkar. Starting September 3, 2025, at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, the pop-up menu will celebrate the traditional cuisine of one of the city's oldest communities, offering unique flavours that are found only in their family kitchens.

Pathare Prabhu cuisine, influenced by Gujarat, Rajasthan, and beyond, is a blend of bold flavours and unique recipes, ranging from hearty rice and vegetables to mutton curries and seafood specialities. It stands apart for its use of coconut milk and spices, offering dishes that are rich yet light and also different from the traditional Marathi cuisine.

This exclusive Pop-up menu at Dobaraa promises a handpicked selection of signature dishes, with each plate capturing the essence of this community's culinary artistry. Guests can look forward to creations that spotlight the unique taste traditions found only within Pathare Prabhu kitchens, including Patwad, PP Mutton Keema, Mumbre, Kheemya Cha Pie, Kalimiri CHK Keema Patti Samosa and more.

"Every dish on this menu carries a piece of my childhood. These recipes have been treasured for generations, and it's a privilege to bring them out of our homes and onto the table at Dobaraa for a wider audience to experience," says Chef Soumitra Velkar.

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, shares, "Bringing the Pathare Prabhu Pop-up Menu to Mumbai is a tribute to the city's rich tapestry of traditions. At Bellona, our aim is to offer experiences that celebrate food heritage and give guests a taste of authentic, time-honoured recipes. This is more than a menu, it's an invitation to savour Mumbai's living history."

In a city where food memories run deep but hidden gems are rare, the Pathare Prabhu Pop-Up at Dobaraa is a must-try. Whether passionate about seafood, eager for something new, or simply craving tradition on a plate, discover a Mumbai classic that has deserved its moment in the spotlight.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and CaffeAllora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambience and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: https://phoenixpalladium.com/dine/Dobaraa/478

