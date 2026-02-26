Mumbai, February 26: Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series in India at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, marking a notable upgrade in its smartphone portfolio with the arrival of "agentic" AI. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra heads the lineup, showcasing a refined design that is the slimmest in Ultra history while still maintaining strong structural durability. This third-generation AI-focused device is built to function proactively in the background, aiming to cut down manual steps in everyday digital tasks through deep system-level integration.

The new range introduces multiple industry-first enhancements, especially a hardware-based Privacy Display on the Ultra variant that shields on-screen content at the pixel level. Apart from visual refinements, the phone emphasises smooth transitions between capturing, editing and sharing content. Samsung highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is more than a routine hardware upgrade and signals a move toward a smarter ecosystem where technology adapts to user context, backed by seven years of promised security updates for long-term dependability. Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivering a 19% increase in CPU performance and a 39% rise in NPU power over its predecessor. The handset sports a 6.8-inch display with the world’s first integrated Privacy Display, restricting viewing angles to keep sensitive information safe in public areas. For heat control, Samsung has added a redesigned Vapor Chamber using advanced interface materials to maintain stable performance during intense multitasking or gaming. The camera setup features wider apertures for improved Nightography and supports the professional-grade APV video codec for high-quality recording.

On the software side, the phone operates on an updated Galaxy AI suite that offers tools such as "Now Nudge" for contextual suggestions and "Now Brief" for personalised daily summaries. Photography capabilities are enhanced with the Photo Assist feature, letting users perform complex edits using natural language prompts. The handset also supports Super Fast Charging 3.0, capable of charging the battery up to 75% in just 30 minutes. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered in finishes like Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue and White, along with exclusive Silver Shadow and Pink Gold options.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sits in the premium category, with the base model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at INR 139,999.00. For a limited period, Samsung is providing a storage upgrade offer allowing buyers to get the 512GB version at the same INR 139,999.00 price, down from its original MRP of INR 159,999.00. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at INR 189,999.00. Early deliveries for Indian buyers are scheduled to start on March 6, 2026. Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung has also rolled out several finance schemes to improve affordability. Customers can choose no-cost EMI options beginning at INR 12,234.68 per month. In addition, exchange offers can lower the effective cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra to as little as INR 74,999.00, offering a possible saving of INR 20,000.00 apart from the value of the traded-in handset. Pre-orders are now open on the Samsung India website and at major retail outlets across the country.

