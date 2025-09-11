Director: Raghav Khanna

Cast: Unmult Chand, Simran Khosla, Om Prakash

Producer: Dipti Agrawal, Jaishree Khanna, Tushar Apshankar, Raghav Khanna

Genre: Documentary

Run Time: 1hr 29 mins

Where to watch: Theatres

Release Date: 12 Sep 2025

Rating: 4 stars

Story

Raghav Khanna’s Unbroken is not just a sports documentary; it is a poignant narrative about ambition, fame, and resilience. At 1 hour 29 minutes, the film captures the highs and lows of Unmukt Chand’s cricketing life, presenting a story that goes far beyond the boundary ropes.

Direction and Screenplay

The documentary opens with Chand’s early days, his determination to pursue cricket despite educational hurdles and financial limitations. It steadily builds to his finest hour—the 2012 ICC U-19 World Cup final—where his unbeaten 111 against Australia made him a national hero overnight. The film effectively rekindles the euphoria of that win through rare match footage, news clips, and interviews, reminding viewers of a time when Chand was seen as India’s next big thing for India cricket.

Yet Unbroken doesn’t shy away from the flip side. It explores the burden of expectations, the relentless media glare, and the struggle to replicate his U-19 success in domestic cricket. The much-discussed dismissal to Brett Lee, along with a string of inconsistent performances, is portrayed as the turning point that stalled his career trajectory. Instead of dramatizing these setbacks, Khanna treats them with sensitivity, highlighting Chand’s inner battles and moments of self-doubt.

What elevates the film are the personal insights from Chand’s parents, coaches, and his wife Simran Khosla. Their reflections add depth to the narrative, making it more than just a chronicle of cricketing numbers. Old commercials featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli also reappear, serving as bittersweet reminders of how close Chand once was to the limelight of Indian cricket.

The latter part of the film traces his bold decision to shift to the United States, embrace Major League Cricket, and keep alive the dream of playing international cricket—albeit for a different nation. It is here that Unbroken truly lives up to its title, framing Chand not as a fallen star but as a fighter who continues to rise despite setbacks.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Unbroken is a moving watch—not only for cricket fans who followed Chand’s career but for anyone who believes in resilience and second chances.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)