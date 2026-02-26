Mathura, February 26: A shocking incident at Mathura Junction railway station has sparked outrage after a Government Railway Police constable was caught on CCTV allegedly slapping a tea vendor and hurling abuses over a delay in serving tea.

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 25, when the vendor was opening his kiosk on one of the platforms. According to reports and viral footage, the GRP personnel arrived at the stall, ordered tea and briefly walked away. When he returned and found that the tea had not yet been served, he allegedly flew into a rage. Patna: Cops Abuse and Slap Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming on Ganga Bridge in Bihar; Action Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Railway Cop Slaps Tea Vendor at Mathura Junction

Unbelievable. Without CCTV, this abuse would never have seen daylight....who would believe a tea vendor over a cop? 🚨At Mathura Railway Station, a Govt Railway Police sub-inspector has been suspended after CCTV footage captured him assaulting and hurling obscene abuses at a tea… pic.twitter.com/2xP9ZZEGUd — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 26, 2026

The vendor reportedly tried to explain that he was cleaning his kiosk and would prepare the tea shortly. However, the argument escalated rapidly. In the video, the constable is allegedly heard shouting, “Muuh mein muut dunga tere! (I’ll pee in your mouth).” The shocking remark has drawn widespread condemnation on social media. Kanpur Shocker: Cop Caught on Camera Kicking and Punching Student at Kidwai Nagar Post in UP; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Railway Cop Suspended After Slapping Tea Vendor at Mathura Junction

वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए प्रारंभिक जांच सीओ जीआरपी आगरा से कराई गई। उक्त जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर संबंधित उ०नि० विवेक कुमार को अभद्रता और अनुशासनहीनता के क्रम में तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया गया है तथा सम्पूर्ण प्रकरण की विभागीय जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। — SP GRP AGRA (@spgrpagra) February 25, 2026

The dispute further intensified when the constable and a few bystanders accused the vendor of pushing water from his stall onto the platform while cleaning, allegedly creating a slipping hazard. The policeman reportedly threatened to take him to the police station.

The vendor responded, “Tum kya kar loge? Thane mein le jaaoge? (What will you do? Will you drag me to the police station?)” Shortly after, the constable is seen grabbing the vendor by his collar and slapping him twice. The vendor later said he has been left deeply traumatised.

Senior officials took cognisance of the viral video and suspended the sub inspector pending inquiry. Circle Officer Rajesh Dixit confirmed that departmental action has been initiated.

The episode comes weeks after a similar controversy in Meerut, where a woman sub inspector was heard threatening a couple, saying, “I’ll pee on your face.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of SP GRP Agra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).