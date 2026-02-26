The Ton is abuzz as Netflix prepares to draw the curtain on the second half of its latest Regency-era romance. The final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 are set to conclude the "Cinderella-style" journey of Benedict Bridgerton and his elusive "Lady in Silver," Sophie Baek. This instalment serves as the season finale, picking up immediately after the high-stakes cliffhanger that left the future of the star-crossed pair in question. ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 Teaser Drops: Teases Benedict and Sophie’s Romance Heats Up, Fans Lose It (Watch Video).

When and Where To Watch ‘Bridgerton’ S4 Part 2 Globally

As with previous seasons, the series will be available exclusively on Netflix. The streaming giant will release all four remaining episodes of Part 2 simultaneously across the globe to accommodate its international fanbase.

The episodes are scheduled to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Viewers in different regions can expect the following release times:

United States: 3:00 am ET

United Kingdom: 8:00 am GMT

Australia: 7:00 pm AEDT

South Africa: 10:00 am SAST

‘Bridgerton’ S4 Part 2 Release Time in India

Fans in India can tune in to the season's conclusion during the afternoon. Netflix India will premiere the final episodes at 1:30 pm IST on February 26.

The episodes titled "Yes or No," "The Passing Winter," "The Beyond," and "Dance in the Country" will be available for immediate streaming, allowing for a complete binge-watch of the season’s final arc.

Watch ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer:

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Cast

The fourth season features a blend of new leads and returning fan favourites. Luke Thompson takes centre stage as Benedict Bridgerton, joined by Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie Baek.

Key cast members appearing in the final episodes include:

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as the newlywed Penelope and Colin Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, whose characters Anthony and Kate return from India with their newborn son.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling and Victor Alli as John Stirling.

Katie Leung as the formidable Lady Araminta Gun.

Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh as Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, respectively.

Story and Context

This season is primarily based on Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman. While the show has taken creative liberties such as changing Sophie’s surname to Baek to honour Yerin Ha’s Korean heritage, the core "forbidden love" trope remains central. ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025; Actor Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Win the Title, Calls It 'Huge Honour'.

Part 1 saw Benedict searching for a mysterious woman from a masquerade ball, only to unknowingly hire her as a housemaid. The finale of the first half reached a boiling point when Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress, a proposal she rejected due to her own principles and secret past. Part 2 is expected to resolve their class-divided conflict while further developing the subplots of the younger Bridgerton siblings.

