VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 8: Gurugram-based Dr. Gitanjali Ramchandani and Siddhant Minocha have developed a new AI technology designed to detect chronic diseases years in advance. Their platform, Purna AI, identifies over 75 clinical and sub-clinical patterns using blood biomarkers, key genetic mutations, and smartwatch data.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Red-Ball Domestic Tournament.

By going beyond standard diagnostic thresholds, Purna AI interprets subtle deviations and early trends that can signal the onset of chronic conditions such as metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, and several common types of cancer. The proprietary models are trained on large datasets and are tailored specifically for Indian biology and lifestyle factors.

"The problem isn't just late diagnosis, it's missed opportunities," said Dr. Gitanjali. "Our goal is to give people a chance to course-correct early in life, not after damage is done." Dr. Gitanjali, who holds an MBBS, Master's in Neuroscience from King's College, London, and a Master's in Nutrition Science and Policy from Tufts University, USA, is the Chief Medical Officer at Purna AI.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025 Wishes for Bhabhi With Lumba Rakhi Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Your Sister-in-Law.

Siddhant Minocha, a repeat founder and technology leader, brings his experience in building scalable AI platforms to healthcare. "Our healthcare system is overburdened, and most people only engage with healthcare when something goes wrong. We're trying to reverse that by making early detection and management affordable and accessible."

Purna AI is currently being piloted at their clinic on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, with plans to expand to 22 cities across India through a network of clinics. The team is also in talks with leading diagnostic labs and hospitals to integrate their engine into routine health checkups. Purna AI leverages HITL (Human-in-the-loop), and its results are validated by clinicians before being prescribed to patients or consumers.

Talking about their journey, Siddhant explained how his strong family history of cardiac disease motivated him to change his future. Faced with limited guidance from doctors, he decided to take control of his health and address his risk factors directly. This experience ignited his passion for preventive healthcare and inspired him to start building Purna AI.

Along the way, Siddhant met Dr. Gitanjali Ramchandani, a specialist in preventive healthcare with over 12 years of experience. Her research had focused on the link between nutrition and Alzheimer's disease, an insight now receiving growing recognition. United by a shared vision, Siddhant and Dr. Ramchandani joined forces to build Purna AI, aiming to create an AI-powered preventive healthcare ecosystem for India.

With chronic diseases responsible for over 53% of deaths in India and most diagnoses happening too late, this innovation could signal a vital shift toward preventive care that works. Purna AI can also enable effective prevention in rural and low-income areas, where a single healthcare provider is often responsible for managing multiple diseases with overlapping symptoms. With early pattern recognition and clinical insights delivered through AI, even resource-limited settings can benefit from timely interventions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)