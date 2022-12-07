Does The Rocketize Token Have The Credentials To Compete With The Likes Of Chainlink and Cosmos?

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/ATK): Chainlink is an aptly named platform that was founded in 2017. LINK is a blockchain abstraction layer that enables the connection of smart contracts. Chainlink is centered on a decentralized oracle network that engages with external data feeds, payment methods, and more to provide decisive off-chain details required by smart contracts. The LINK network is operated by a sizable open-source community consisting of node operators, data providers, smart contract developers, security auditors, researchers, and other players. Chainlink's principal purpose is to allow every user to have access to decentralized finance (DeFi) and applications (dApps).

LINK is the brainchild of Sergey Nazarov, who serves as the chief executive officer at Chainlink Labs. Under Nazarov's supervision, Chainlink became one of the primary networks to enable off-chain data integration with smart contracts. LINK's unique selling proposition is its partnerships. The project is associated with reliable data providers like Brave New Coin, Huobi, and Alpha Vantage.

Also Read | Finnish Customs Has Transferred Eight Yachts to the National Enforcement Authority After … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

As a result, Chainlink is considered a pivotal player in the data processing. Furthermore, LINK allows a user to become a node operator and earn income by running vital data infrastructures. Chainlink is connected to considerable node operators who drive decentralized oracle networks, which help execute DeFi applications for Aave, Compound, Synthetix, and others.

Cosmos (ATOM): The Platform To Revolutionize Blockchain Usage- Rank: 22nd

Also Read | Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 at results.eci.gov.in: How To Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

- Capitalization: USD 2.94 billion

- Price: USD 10.3

- Volume: USD 231.3

Cosmos ranks one place below Chainlink in 22nd place. As the subtitle suggests, Cosmos was created to resolve persistent problems that affected blockchains. As per Cosmos' creators, blockchains are slow, exorbitant, unscalable, and environmentally ignorant. In their estimation, most of the damage is caused by blockchain technology's proof-of-work protocols, like those employed by Bitcoin and other legacy tokens.

The solution provided by Cosmos is to create an ecosystem consisting of connected blockchains. Cosmos, which uses the native token ATOM, was created in 2014 when Tendermint, the network's principal component, was launched. Two years later, a whitepaper containing details of Cosmos was published, and a token sale was orchestrated in 2017.

The platform's ulterior motive is to simplify blockchain technology. Cosmos makes it easier for developers to perform their tasks through a modular framework that makes it convenient to use decentralized applications. ATOM also possesses an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol that enables blockchain networks to engage each other. The protocol prevents excessive fragmentation from occurring in the industry.

Rocketize Token (JATO): A New, Buoyant Meme Token If you've grown tired of trading DOGE and SHIB and you're seeking a new meme token, you've come to the right place because we'll discuss Rocketize Token (JATO), the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market. Rocketize Token and the native token JATO (Jet Assisted Take-Off) are currently in their presale stage.

JATO is technically sound. The platform is based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the project follows BEP-20 compliance. Rocketize Token is focused on decentralized finance services. DeFi has grown leaps and bounds in recent years, which is ideal for JATO's chances of success. Rocketize Token boasts a vibrant community, which is affectionately called "Atomic Nation."

JATO TokenomicsDetails of JATO's "Rockenomics" are given below:

1. One trillion tokens in all (1,000,000,000,000)2. 50 per cent of tokens being burned at launch3. 50 per cent of tokens burned with 2 per cent tax in the current stage4. 50 per cent of tokens burned and 2 per cent tax during the future phase

How To BuyInterested in buying Rocketize Token? Visit exchange portals like PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and Coinmarketcap and get started!

BonusesSensible users will join JATO's presale immediately because stage one comes with a respectable 8 per cent bonus.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Presale: http://rocket.rocketize.io/

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)