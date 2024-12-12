BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 12: The wait is finally over! TECNO's highly-anticipated PHANTOM V2 Series--featuring the ultra-sleek PHANTOM V Fold 2 and the compact yet stylish PHANTOM V Flip 2--is now available on Amazon at an exclusive price of Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively, for a limited time only. Born to dominate, these form factor phones put an end to all user concerns with exceptional features and durability, designed for productivity. Whether you're working, creating, or unwinding, the PHANTOM V2 Series is built to match your fast-paced lifestyle. Users can now elevate to the foldable experience as the special sale starts 13th December, 12PM on Amazon! The PHANTOM V2 Series redefines foldable technology, offering devices tailored for users for whom productivity is a lifestyle. TECNO has refined the series with in-depth customer feedback, enhancing durability, display quality, battery performance, and the overall user experience, keeping up with the dynamic lifestyle. Engineered for Endurance

The PHANTOM V Fold 2 is built to last, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aerospace-grade hinges tested over 400,000 folds. Designed to keep pace with your fast-paced lifestyle, it remains strong, sleek, and ready for anything that comes your way.

The PHANTOM V Flip 2, equally durable, is crafted to handle the demands of your day. With its aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8, it combines toughness with a premium, sleek design. Taking away the durability concerns both the devices are "Strongest Ever" in their category. Unleash the Visual Experience

Boasting a massive 7.85" main screen and a 6.42" cover display, the PHANTOM V Fold 2 holds the title of the "Largest Display in Foldable Phones Under Rs. 100K". It offers vibrant, immersive visuals that elevate both productivity and entertainment.

The PHANTOM V Flip 2 is perfect for those seeking style and performance in a compact design. With its 6.9" main display and 3.64" cover screen, it delivers seamless usability, ensuring everything you need is just a tap away--no matter where life takes you. Stay Powered All Day

The PHANTOM V Fold 2 boasts a massive 5750mAh battery--the largest in any foldable phone. Stay powered all day long, ensuring you stay productive through meetings without the hassle of constantly charging.

The PHANTOM V Flip 2, with its 4720mAh battery and 70W fast charging, ensures you're always charged up for your busiest days. Stay connected, productive, and entertained without a second thought! Boosted Productivity with AI

With the PHANTOM V Pen and evolved TECNO AI features, the PHANTOM V Fold 2 supercharges your productivity. AI-powered tools like Image Cutout and Circle-to-Search make creativity a breeze and multitasking effortless, helping you stay ahead and on top of your game. Pricing and Availability

The PHANTOM V2 Fold is priced at Rs. 79,999, while the PHANTOM V2 Flip is available at Rs. 34,999 for a limited period. Both devices will be available starting 13th December 2024 on Amazon.

