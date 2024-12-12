New Delhi, December 12: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that every woman of the capital will get monthly monetary assistance of Rs 1,000/- and this would be raised to Rs 2,100 if the party is voted to power in upcoming Assembly elections. The big announcement, apparently inspired from schemes in other states, comes days ahead of Assembly elections in the capital, slated for February next year.

He further said that the scheme, dubbed as ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ has been approved by the Delhi cabinet, leading to enhancement of the monthly amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100. Addressing the people, the AAP chief said that since election dates will be announced in the capital in next few days, transfer of money couldn't be done now, however the registration process for availing the benefits under the scheme will begin from tomorrow. To avail this benefit, women beneficiaries will need to get themselves registered and once done, the amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts. Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

Notably, AAP is contesting the upcoming elections solo, having ruled out any alliance partnership with the Congress. The party’s top leadership, embroiled in controversy over series of scandals including liquorgate and sheeshmahal is faced with a tough task of convincing the voters on its ‘clean politics’ plank and getting elected to power for fourth time in a row. Soon after the public announcement, Delhi CM Atishi called it ‘Kejriwal’s guarantee’ and congratulated the city residents.

“Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give a monthly honorarium of ₹ 1000 to every woman in Delhi. Today the Delhi government fulfilled this promise. Now Arvind Kejriwal has promised that if his government is formed again, every woman in Delhi will be given an honorarium of Rs 2100 every month ₹ . This is Kejriwal's guarantee. It is sure to be fulfilled,” wrote Atishi on X. What Is Mahila Samman Yojana, Announced by Arvind Kejriwal? Know Everything Including Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply.

Minutes after AAP’s announcement of the ‘poll sop’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked its attempt to win over public with offer of 'lollipops'. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “This is just a lollipop as elections come closer.” “You must tell who is ruling Punjab. You had promised the same thing in Punjab but no one got anything there," he said.

