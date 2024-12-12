Football stars are widely surrounded by news considering their fame and fan following. Sometimes the news is fake while some come out to be true. In the case of French star striker Kylian Mbappe, who was facing rape charges, the player claimed it to be fake and the court today on December 12, set him free following a lack of evidence. The case was filed in Sweden with the incident reported to be took place during Kylian Mbappé's visit to Stockholm in October. But after the investigation report, the Swedish prosecutors on Thursday dropped a rape investigation on Kylian Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe Reacts to Real Madrid’s Important Win Over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Says ‘We Did What We Had to Do’ (See Post).

In a statement, lead investigator Marina Chirakova said there was not enough evidence to continue the investigation, which centred on an incident at a hotel. He said, “During the course of the investigation, there has been a designated person suspected on reasonable grounds of rape and two cases of sexual assault, but my assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed. The designated person has not been notified of suspicion of a crime.” Mbappe’s lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard and the player’s camp opted not to respond to a request for comments on the verdict.

Complete Story Behind Rape Case Against Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe visited Stockholm with friends for a few days of relaxation during France’s match. The France national football team granted him ‘off’ to recover at the time. It was then that some local Swedish media claimed that at the hotel where Mbappé was staying, a woman had allegedly accused him of sexual assault or non-consensual sexual relations. Interestingly her claims at the time were not very clear yet the star footballer was dragged into the case with Mbappe being pointed out as a "reasonable suspect" in the case. Kylian Mbappe Completes 50 UCL Goals, Achieves Feat in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Mbappe quickly denied the charges and allegations and even posted his innocence on social media. Additionally, the footballer candidly responded to the incident in an interview for the 'Clique' program on 'Canal+ France', and said, "I was surprised. I am always surprised. These are things that happen and can't be seen coming. I didn’t receive anything, not even a summons. I read the same as everyone else. The Swedish government has said nothing. I’m not worried... It’s just a misunderstanding."

Adding to his statements in the interview Mbappe said, "It wasn’t even an evening. I had five days off, and I decided to go. I was supposed to go somewhere else, but coach Carlo Ancelotti told me to go to a less exposed place. Before I left, they took this photo of me exiting the restaurant. There were many people ready to welcome me when I arrived, many journalists." Mbappe earlier had linked the charges to his unpaid wages case against PSG and claimed that the party is looking to tarnish his reputation.

