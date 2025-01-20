VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: At Dosti Realty, we understand that choosing a home is not just about the property; it's about the lifestyle, convenience, and experiences that come with it. In response to the evolving needs of today's homebuyers, Dosti Realty is excited to announce an exclusive campaign that allows prospective buyers to enjoy over 20 premium amenities immediately at Dosti West County, Balkum, Thane (W). This special offer allows homebuyers to secure their dream home with just a 20% upfront payment, plus stamp duty and registration charges^, and get access to premium lifestyle amenities within the project with no need to wait for final possession.

This limited-time opportunity is available for 2 and 3 BHK apartments in Dosti Willow, Dosti Olive, and Dosti Maple, with prices starting at Rs 1.69 Crore+** for Dosti Willow and Rs 1.29 Crore+** for Dosti Olive and Maple. The offer runs from January to March 2025, offering an exceptional chance to experience the elevated living Dosti West County provides-- well before taking possession of their dream homes. In addition there is also an assured rental offer for 2 years* adding a further sweetener to the offer.

What sets Dosti Realty's initiative with Dosti West County apart in a market where waiting for possession and delayed access to amenities is the norm is "ready before you move in" promise. Unlike conventional real estate projects where residents end up waiting for months, or even years, to enjoy the promised lifestyle features, Dosti West County allows homebuyers immediate access to premium amenities upon booking a home. This initiative marks Dosti Realty's commitment to reimagining homeownership by placing convenience, comfort, and customer satisfaction at the forefront.

Live Today, Enjoy Today: 20+ Ready-To-Use Amenities

At Dosti Realty, we understand that buying a home is about more than just owning four walls and a roof--it's about stepping into a lifestyle where you can live your best life from day one. That's why we're proud to offer immediate access to over 20 world-class amenities at Dosti West County, redefining what modern living should be.

Among the highlights is Dosti Club County, a state-of-the-art recreation and wellness hub featuring:

* A 6.5-acre open-air podium for leisure and activities.

* A sprawling 44,795 sq. ft. clubhouse packed with amenities.

* An Olympic-size swimming pool and a children's adventure pool.

* A wide range of fitness and leisure facilities, professionally managed by the renowned Ileseum Clubs.

But we don't stop at fitness and recreation. Dosti West County brings together excellence in sports training right to your doorstep:

* The Badminton Pros Academy, in collaboration with Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, offers expert training for budding athletes.

* The Saurav Ghosal Squash Academy, led by India's celebrated squash player Saurav Ghosal, provides residents with the unique opportunity to train under a champion.

Sharing his comments on this unique initiative, Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty said, "At Dosti Realty, we believe that a home is not just an investment but a gateway to a better lifestyle. With our 'ready before you move in' campaign, we are challenging traditional market practices and empowering our customers to start enjoying their dream lifestyle from day one. This initiative embodies our vision of creating vibrant, self-sustaining communities where residents don't have to wait to experience the best life has to offer."

A Community That's More Than Just a Place to Live

Dosti West County isn't just a home--it's a thriving community designed for the way you live today. Located in the vibrant locale of Balkum, Thane, the development combines convenience with tranquillity, offering easy access to the upcoming Balkum Metro Station, Grand Central Park, and Iskcon Temple which is just 1 minute away.

Our residents enjoy not just top-tier amenities, but a lifestyle that nurtures creativity, culture, and learning. Exclusive collaborations with Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts and Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy give you the chance to explore your passions. Plus, with EuroSchool within the township and convenient retail outlets for daily essentials, everything you need is just steps away.

Designed for Your Future: A Self-Sustaining, Vibrant Community

At Dosti Realty, we understand that your home is a reflection of your aspirations, which is why we've created a living experience that promotes well-being, connectivity, and self-sufficiency. Dosti West County is already home to over 900 families and is poised to welcome 3,050 more in the years ahead. It's more than just a place to live--it's a dynamic, growing community where you can thrive.

With this new campaign, we invite you to experience what it truly means to live in a space that reflects your lifestyle today--and tomorrow. No more waiting for amenities--just the comfort of knowing that everything you need to live life to its fullest is already ready and waiting for you.

Join the Dosti West County Family Today

Dosti West County is more than just a development; it's a blueprint for the future of modern living. With the perfect combination of urban convenience, luxurious amenities, and a strong sense of community, Dosti West County is a place where you can truly feel at home.

* Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing A - MahaRERA No. P51700077484

* Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing B - MahaRERA No. P51700054037

* Dosti West County - Phase 6 - Dosti Maple - MahaRERA No. P51700054424

* Dosti West County - Phase 7 - Dosti Willow - MahaRERA No. P51700056278

The above projects are registered under MahaRERA and are available on website -https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/lease**All-inclusive Price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of offer. Limited period offer. ^Moratorium Scheme. Customer to pay 20% + applicable SDR charges. *T&C apply.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 131 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 12.15 mn.sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn.sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 20600+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

For more details log on to: https://dostirealty.com/

