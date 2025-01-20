Malda, January 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty. "I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

"After taking over the case on August 14, 2024, the CBI took five months to seek the death penalty for the accused in the RG Kar case. This comes in strong contrast with the stringent action taken by West Bengal police that ultimately led to the swift delivery of justice by the courts and the death penalty for culprits in cases such as Joynagar, Farakka, and Hooghly as they were wrapped in 50-60 days," she asserted. Sanjay Roy Gets Life Imprisonment After Being Convicted in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case.

Further, questioning the CBI's role in the case and trial, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she is not aware of how the CBI handled the case. "The details are theirs (CBI) to explain. Even though we had said that we would hand over the case if needed, the case was deliberately taken away from us. Our primary goal was always to secure the harshest possible punishment for the convict. I am not satisfied with this verdict," Mamata Banerjee added.

Praising the state police, the West Bengal CM said that they acted swiftly from nabbing the accused within just 24 hours of the crime on August 9. "During the CBI investigation, many speculated that the central agency delayed the probe deliberately under political pressure, raising serious questions about its effectiveness. In contrast, Kolkata Police acted swiftly, nabbing the accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, within just 24 hours of the crime on August 9, 2024. But, despite the clear and early arrest, the case was transferred to the CBI on August 13 following political pressure, leading to delays that would shake the faith of many," Mamata Banerjee said. RG Kar Verdict: Life Imprisonment for Convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case; Not Rarest of Rare Crimes, Says Kolkata Court.

She also claimed that once the CBI took over the investigation on August 14, 2024, it took two long months for the agency to file a chargesheet--on October 7. "This two-month gap raised serious questions, as the Kolkata Police had already identified and arrested the accused and the CBI could not identify any other accused. The CBI then proceeded to frame charges on November 4, with the trial finally starting on November 11, 2024. The trial culminated on January 9, 2025, nearly five months after the arrest, with the CBI's investigation drawing intense scrutiny for its prolonged pace," she said.

Lashing out at the opposition, Mamata Banerjee said that while the entire nation mourned the tragic death of the doctor, the BJP and CPI(M) exploited the incident for political mileage, "orchestrating malicious misinformation campaigns to mislead the public".

"Every myth they propagated about the crime, its motives, and the accused was systematically debunked through the facts uncovered during the Kolkata Police's initial probe and later corroborated through CBI's findings," the West Bengal CM said. She emphasized further that the state government responded to the gruesome crime with immediate reforms, enhancing security measures across medical facilities and ensuring that doctors and staff remain protected.

"On September 3, the Bengal government also introduced the Aparajita Bill, aimed at providing swift and strict punishment for crimes against women. However, the BJP, which frequently uses words like "Beti Bachao", has maintained a strategic silence as the Bill is yet to be cleared at the highest level. This political manoeuvre highlighted their lack of genuine interest in pushing for stronger women's protection laws," CM Banerjee added.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has given life imprisonment to the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Monday. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused. The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room.