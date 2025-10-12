New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India 2025 concluded on Saturday at the India International Convention Centre in New Delhi, marking the end of a day that celebrated innovation, creativity, and youth-led technological advancements.

Organised under the AI for Good Impact Initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), IIT Delhi, and supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, the national challenge showcased the talent of young innovators developing robotics-based solutions to address food security and sustainable development.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Communications, a special presentation titled "Digital Safety for Youth" was delivered by Diksha Dhiman, ADET (AI & DIU), DoT, aimed at creating awareness among school students on the importance of online safety, responsible digital engagement, and ethical use of technology. The session was well-received by participants from eight different states, highlighting the Government's focus on nurturing responsible digital citizens alongside innovators.

"The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India 2025 successfully brought together 271 participants from 55 teams across India, blending creativity, teamwork, and technological excellence. With their remarkable performance, Team Heyansh (Junior) and Team Ambitious Avengers (Senior) will now carry India's flag to the Global Grand Finale in Geneva, Switzerland (July 7-10, 2026), representing the nation among 25 participating countries under the AI for Good Impact Initiative," the release said.

The event concluded with dignitaries commending the collaborative spirit between ITU, DoT, and IHFC-IIT Delhi in advancing digital innovation for social good. They encouraged participants to continue pursuing innovation with ethical responsibility, reaffirming India's commitment to developing technology that serves humanity.

The event was co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in partnership with IHFC and the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi.

The challenge invited students aged 10 to 18 to develop AI and robotics-based solutions to address global challenges, with a focus on the critical area of agriculture and food security. The competition was open to both individual and team participation, allowing designers, builders, and programmers to create a robot that addressed the proposed food security challenge on the competition game board.

"The Indian teams showcased immense talent and ingenuity in their skills, focusing on the critical area of agriculture and food security. This National Event is a qualifying tournament leading to the Grand Finale in Geneva during the AI for Good Global Summit 2026," the release said. (ANI)

