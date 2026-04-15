VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 15: The Wagh Bakri Tea Group has been recognised with two prestigious accolades by Trust Research Advisory (TRA) a Syndicated Market Research -- 'Most Trusted Tea Brand of India 2026' and 'Most Desired F&B Brand 2026'. These recognitions reinforce the brand's enduring legacy of trust, quality, and strong consumer connect across the country.

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The recognitions by TRA are based on robust consumer research and insights. The 'Most Trusted Tea Brand' ranking evaluates brands on parameters such as brand trust, consumer experience, and emotional connect. The 'Most Desired F&B Brand' study measures aspiration, appeal, and purchase intent among consumers across categories.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. Trust has always been at the heart of Wagh Bakri's journey, and this acknowledgement reaffirms the faith that millions of consumers place in us every day. For over 100 years, we have remained committed to serving quality tea and today are the preferred choice of tea lovers across 60+ countries. This recognition sets a strong benchmark for us to continue translating consumer trust into consistent performance,'' said a delighted Paras Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

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In another development in March 2026, Wagh Bakri Tea Group was recognized among the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2026' by Marksmen Daily, with the honour presented at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on March 13 during the initiative's 6th edition. The recognition evaluates India's top 1,000 brands on parameters including authenticity, consistency, transparency, customer experience, ethical governance, and social responsibility.

With a legacy spanning over a century, the group has consistently focused on delivering high-quality tea blends while strengthening its distribution and consumer engagement across India and global markets. The accolades mark yet another milestone in the brand's journey, underscoring its commitment to excellence and its strong emotional bond with consumers.

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