New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla has set a new record by discharging a mammoth 81,024 tonnes of coal in just 24 hours from the vessel M V MARATHOS at Cargo Berth No. 7, the highest single-day coal discharge ever recorded at the port.

According to port authorities, the record-breaking operation, completed with unmatched speed, precision and seamless coordination, reinforces DPA Kandla's position as India's leading major port for cargo handling excellence and maritime efficiency.

The announcement comes days after another major moment for the port. On November 17, DPA Kandla handled 40 ships in a single day, crossing its earlier record of 38 ships set in December 2023. The two back-to-back milestones underline the port's rising efficiency and its growing ability to handle large volumes smoothly.

"Another record at DPA Kandla! DPA, Kandla has achieved a record coal discharge of 81,024 tons in just 24 hours at Cargo Berth No. 7 with M.V. MARATHOS. A benchmark of unmatched speed, precision & teamwork," the DPA, Kandla said on X, highlighting that it is a proud testament to DPA's operational excellence and maritime leadership.

DPA also said that the feat was made possible with the involvement of several execution partners. These included Shree Ashapura Stevedores from the Ashapura Shipping Group, Seascape Shipping Agency India Pvt Ltd as the vessel agent, Shri Balaji Infraport from the Ashapura Shipping Group as the customs house agent, and Balaji Malts Private Limited as the importer. The smooth handling across these teams helped the port complete the operation within a short window.

The earlier achievement of handling 40 ships in 24 hours also depended on tight coordination among marine, traffic and operational teams. Port officials said the work showed that DPA Kandla could manage heavy vessel movement without delays. They explained that the effort required careful planning and continuous monitoring to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

"On this remarkable accomplishment, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, port users, trade unions, employees and the hardworking shramiks, whose wholehearted cooperation made this feat possible. He also appreciated the exemplary efforts of the Traffic Manager, Deputy Conservator and the entire operational teams for their unwavering dedication, including DPA Pilots," Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on X. (ANI)

