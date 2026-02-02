World News | Pakistan: Over 600 Child Abuse Videos Recovered as Major Exploitation Network Dismantled

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Pakistan: Over 600 child abuse videos recovered as major exploitation network dismantled

According to The Express Tribune, the arrested individual, identified as Taimur Mahmood, is a resident of Murree in Pakistan's Punjab province and was taken into custody in Rawalpindi by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

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According to authorities, Mahmood allegedly posed as a girl on social media platforms to lure underage boys and subsequently blackmailed them using sexually explicit videos.

Investigators said data recovered from Mahmood's mobile phone indicated that he had been sharing videos and images of children, both local and international, through multiple WhatsApp groups with the assistance of accomplices, The Express Tribune reported.

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Officials added that Mahmood had been continuously blackmailing minors and was also involved in extorting money from victims for various purposes.

A formal case has been registered against Mahmood and the administrators of the WhatsApp groups under the country's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Authorities confirmed that the investigation has been expanded to explore potential links between the suspect and dark web networks, according to The Express Tribune.

NCCIA officials said a detailed investigation is underway, with additional arrests expected in the coming days and facilitators being identified.

In a separate operation earlier this month, the NCCIA carried out a raid on January 25 in Islamabad's PWD area and apprehended a suspect named Shoaib for allegedly circulating obscene content involving a minor, The Express Tribune reported.

Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, which reportedly contained further videos featuring children. A case was registered against him under PECA, and investigations into his activities are ongoing.

Authorities also stated that all recovered devices have been sent to forensic laboratories for thorough analysis, and additional evidence is expected to emerge.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen law enforcement capabilities, NCCIA launched an AI-enabled investigative tool on January 30, aimed at enhancing Pakistan's ability to detect, prioritise, and investigate online child sexual exploitation and abuse cases, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

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