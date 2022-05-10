Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/ATK): DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center part of Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Center a name synonymous with quality and affordable healthcare solutions announced the launch of Pune's first 'Time Lapse imaging Embryoscope'.

This Time Lapse Imaging system - Embryoscope machine was inaugurated by one of India's most renowned computer scientist, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Dr Vijay Bhatkar. This state-of-the-art center offers treatments custom designed for different individuals and offers the best possible chance of pregnancy through its IVF Lab and advanced 3D endoscopy operating system. This one-of-a-kind Time Lapse Imaging technology increases the chances of pregnancy, safely and efficiently. This Embryoscope machine provides advanced technology at low cost for the first time in India.

Also Read | RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 58.

This 'Time Lapse imaging Embryoscope' decreases the frequency of handling and exposure of embryos to suboptimal conditions. This eliminates the risks of stress from temperature changes, high oxygen exposures, and PH changes in the culture medium and thus provides improved culture conditions. Through this technology the doctors can continuously monitor the embryonic development and can track live images of embryo morphology. With time lapse you can enjoy undisturbed culture and continuous image acquisition and improve your selection process through a more objective analysis.

Present at the launch were Dr P D Patil, Chancellor of DPU and Dr N J Pawar, Vice Chancellor of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Dr Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of DPU, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan & Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee, Dr Vijay Bhatkar and Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Chief and Head of IVF Center,

Also Read | Cricket South Africa Withdraws Disciplinary Charges Against Mark Boucher.

Through years of dedication and commitment Dr D Y Patil Hospital and Research Center, has earned the reputation of being a provider of the highest quality education and healthcare in India. Established in 1996, Dr D Y Patil Hospital and Research Center, Pune, is the largest private multispecialty care, teaching and research hospital in the state. Spread over an area of 8,27,702 sq. ft. the hospital under Dr P D Patil, endeavors to make healthcare available to the masses and has all specialties under one roof. It has built its reputation on the pillars of ethics, honesty and transparency. Its excellent amenities and services make it exceptional among the other hospitals in the city. As a leading destination for fertility treatments, the center offers hope to patients through their vast clinical experience and ultra-modern technology. The hospital houses many other firsts - Asia's first 3 Tesla-Vida MRI scanners, the first MRI scanner with Biometric Technology, and a Fourth Generation Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot, among others. The hospital also has expertise in performing complex transplant operations for vital organs, including kidneys, liver, corneal and heart. The hospital is ready to commence lung transplants from June onwards. Dr J S Bhawalkar is the dean of Dr D Y Patil Medical College & Research Center.

Spearheaded by Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, the Medical Director and Chief of the center with decades of experience and excellence in the field of Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and her team of expert clinicians Dr Rajendra Shitole and Dr Bushra Khan are poised to create and bring to life, miracle every day in this center.

Speaking at the launch, Chancellor of DPU Dr P.D. Patil said that "We are immensely proud to launch Pune's first Embryoscope machine with Time Lapse Imaging - a cutting edge technology for fertility treatment. The center is built to focus on experience, expertise and technology and with our team of renowned doctors we deliver medical brilliance and personalized care with robust quality standards to our patients. We at DPU strive to achieve excellence in medical care by using modern medical technology."

Dr Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society, said "This is a great initiative by the DPU IVF and Endoscopy Center to deliver quality care to patients through innovative tools and techniques in a focused manner. The first-of-its-kind Time Lapse Imaging system in Pune will make the center a thought leader in the medical industry and ensure positive results."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vijay Bhatkar said, "Medical science is always striving to make innovative technologies that positively impact society. I am very impressed by the way how DPU is a pioneer in bringing great technology to the city. This technology significantly focuses on improving live birth rates and reducing early pregnancy loss rates. Medical science has to combine its expertise with technology to bring anything into life these days, and nothing is possible without technology. My best wishes to the Center and its staff to implement such an innovative product and bring a change to humankind."

For information visit us on https://dpuhospital.com/

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)