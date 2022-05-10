Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr.DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. RR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 58.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have 14 points with three matches yet to play and will require at least two more wins to confirm their chances for play-offs in IPL 2022. RR finished third on the IPL 2022 points table after their glorious victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets on Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) will need to win all three of their remaining matches with a good net run rate to keep their hope of play-offs breathing. Delhi Capitals lost miserably in their previous match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a huge margin of 91 runs after a substandard display of batting performance by their batters.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Rovman Powell (DC), David Warner (DC) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Mitchell Marsh (DC) could be our all-rounders.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Khaleel Ahmed (DC) could form the bowling attack.

RR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Rovman Powell (DC), David Warner (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Khaleel Ahmed (DC).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

