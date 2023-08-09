ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], August 9: Recently, CEO & Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies and philanthropist Dr Anil Kumar was felicitated with the Guest Of Honour award at the prestigious Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023, held at Vigyan Bhawan. The award was given to him with the motive of appreciating his selfless work towards the upliftment of society. The event witnessed the presence of many other eminent personalities as well.

Dr Anil Kumar took a moment to express his emotions and stated, "From the beginning, my ambition has always been to bring betterment to society and aid those who are struggling. I found it intolerable to observe social inequality and realized its solution would be a lengthy process. Nonetheless, I firmly believe every bit of assistance counts. This is why I'm committed to supporting as many people as possible, whether monetarily or through resource provision. The recognition I received at the Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023 has only fueled my dedication to bringing about positive change with more enthusiasm. I encourage everyone to join in this effort, as today's world truly needs more acts of kindness."

The Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation, led by Dr Anil Kumar, addresses a wide range of social issues. The Foundation empowers physically challenged individuals through self-development courses, job placements, financial support, and special sports training. It also offers free computer training to underprivileged female students, with both theoretical and practical lessons for enhancing career opportunities. The NGO arranges samuhik vivah for families unable to afford wedding costs, with additional financial support from the government. In partnership with Jiodaya Hospital, the Foundation also organizes medical camps in Delhi for free health check-ups and care. During crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, they supplied health workers with PPE and hygiene kits, established an oxygen bank in Gujarat, and constructed relief camps during the Bihar floods. This multi-faceted approach demonstrates their commitment to the welfare of marginalized communities.

Dr Anil Kumar, besides being a philanthropist, holds the roles of CEO and Chairman for the Ankita Group of Companies, with over 30 years in the industry. The company operates in the fields of manufacturing, export, and import of various items in agriculture, healthcare, and groceries, bringing significant innovation to these industries. His academic prowess, featuring an MBA, a Master of Arts degree, and a Doctorate in Management from KEISIE International University, South Korea, propelled Anil Kumar to dedicate his all to elevate his company to exceptional levels. He overcame numerous challenges and shattered conventional norms to position his company as an industry leader. The life story and accomplishments of Dr Anil Kumar serve as an enlightening example for everyone. Transitioning from a humble middle-class background to founding his own business and making significant contributions towards societal improvement, Dr Anil Kumar embodies the rewarding outcomes of hard work.

