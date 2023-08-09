New Delhi, August 9: Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani in a vitriolic attack on the Congress party and Gandhi family on Wednesday, raked up several incidents of violence committed in the past, while highlighting the ‘failures’ of Congress governments.

Speaking against the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi's speech, she said that the crux of all the problems was dynasty politics, while listing out a series of incidents of crime against women during the 1990s Kashmir insurgency against Kashmiri Pandits, during anti-Sikh riots of 1984, violence in Assam and even the recent incidents of violence against women in opposition-ruled states of Rajasthan and West Bengal. Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Video: Congress MP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre, Says 'BJP's Politics Murdered India in Manipur'.

She said that those speaking about the voice of India, never heard the voices of Kashmiri Pandits and victims of anti-Sikh riots. The crux of all the problems is dynasty politics, she said, adding that Congress was not India, as the party defines incompetence. The union minister said that the Congress was never with the people, farmers, youth, Hindus, Muslims and women of India. It is a party which sought proof from the defence forces after the surgical strikes, she said, adding that Congress should remember that in 2024 Narendra Modi will come back again to serve the people.

Smriti Irani Attacks Opposition, Gandhi Family Over Dynasty Politics and Corruption

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, "You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit… pic.twitter.com/dflui75mCN — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s comments on “Bharat Mata being murdered by the government in Manipur”, Irani, who was in a belligerent mood, said that those who were clapping on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Mata’ comments are |anti-nationals”. “Manipur is an integral part of India, it is not divided,” Irani said, adding that it has been the alliance partner of the Congress, who had once said that only North India comprises India and had even sought a referendum on Kashmir.

She said that the government has been willing to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament, however it is the opposition which has been running away from discussion, as they know that once home minister Amit Shah starts speaking, all truths will tumble out. Commenting on Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Irani said that he had gone on a trip to see India after attaining the age of 50 years, which shows that he is not connected to the idea of India.

Irani also lambasted Rahul Gandhi’s speeches, which he gave abroad, saying that he openly said that there is increasing polarisation in India and Indians don’t live in harmony. She alleged that Gandhi even said abroad that the opposition was thinking of ways to exploit the situation in the country politically. Highlighting the coal scam and the erstwhile UPA's supposed failure to give any toilets to the poor, especially women, Irani said that the economy slid to a low during Congress' regime while it was ensured that only Gandhi family, its son and son-in-law benefitted. 'You Are Not India, for India Is Not Corrupt': Smriti Irani Lashes Out at Opposition Parties Over Corruption and Dynasty Politics (Watch Video).

The minister listed out several welfare schemes of the government, to underline the developmental work done in the past nine years, while drawing a contrast to the era of scams, economic slowdown and dynasty politics during the erstwhile UPA regime. Her more than an hour-long speech was marred by continuous protests and sloganeering by the opposition. Rahul Gandhi however was not there during Irani's speech, as he had left the House after delivering his speech, for Rajasthan.