Yadgir, August 9: Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a social media influencer and his associate in Yadgir district for posting videos where they threatened to behead those who insulted Prophet Muhammad. The arrested persons are identified as 23-year-old Akbar Syed Bahadur Ali, a resident of Ashanala village and 21-year-old Mohammad Ayaz, from Hattikuni Cross near Yadgir. The accused were arrested by the Yadgir Rural police and a case have been registered against them under IPC Section 153. Tipu Sultan: Sandeep Singh Cancels Controversial Film After Receiving Death Threats, Producer Says ‘I Sincerely Apologise’ (View Post).

As the videos went viral on social media, Hindu organisations and activists demanded action from the Karnataka Police department against the accused. Mohan Gowda, a senior leader with Hindu Jana Jagurthi Samithi, had also called for the registration of an FIR against the Ali. Cybersecurity in India: Parliamentary Panel Suggests Formation of Regulatory Body for Safeguarding IT Infrastructure and Networks From Cyber Threats.

In the video, Ali demanded his community to behead those who disrespect Prophet Mohammad. Ayaz had also appeared in the videos to spreading the hate messages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).