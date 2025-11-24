VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: In a defining moment for India-Singapore deep-tech collaboration, Dr. Durga Das, Founder & CEO of Aeronero Global, has secured a landmark victory at NEXTLEAP 2025 -- the flagship startup acceleration initiative proudly presented by the ICAI Singapore Chapter in collaboration with BeyondSeed, commemorating 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

From an elite field of 50 high-potential startups, only 10 were selected to pitch before Union Ministers, sovereign investors, global family offices, and industry leaders. Aeronero Global emerged as one of the top winners, its atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology recognised as mission-critical infrastructure for a water-stressed Asia-Pacific and beyond.

This triumph is a strategic inflection point. The win fast-tracks Aeronero's establishment of Aeronero Singapore as its Asia-Pacific headquarters and centre of excellence, enabling rapid scaling across ASEAN, Australia, Japan, Korea, and the Pacific Islands -- delivering decentralised, renewable water at nation-state velocity.

Dr. Durga Das stated: "Winning NEXTLEAP 2025 is rocket fuel for a vision that turns humidity into sovereignty. Establishing Aeronero Singapore positions us at the heart of Asia-Pacific's climate-resilience capital stack and allows us to make water independence an engineered non-issue."

Ravi Karkara, Global Chief Strategic Officer and Co-Founder of the Global Air Water Generation Initiative, added: "Dr. Durga Das and Aeronero are not building a company -- they are building the operating system for water resilience in the 21st century."

"When Indian deep-tech founders like Durga choose Singapore as their springboard, the Global South doesn't just adapt to climate reality -- it redefines it."

With priority access to Singapore government grants, EDB introductions, and BeyondSeed's growth ecosystem now unlocked, Aeronero Singapore will commence operations in Q1 2026, targeting multi-year frameworks with defence, disaster-response, and smart-city authorities across the region.

The future of water in Asia-Pacific will be decentralised, renewable, and -- decisively -- Indian-origin.

