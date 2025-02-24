PNN

New Delhi [India], February 24: Dr JC Chaudhry, a renowned numerologist, educationist, and philanthropist, has once again etched India's name in history by securing two prestigious Guinness World Records. The monumental achievements, celebrated in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, were officially recognized by Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, who presented the certificates to Dr Chaudhry.

The two records include:

1. The Largest Trident in the World - Towering at an awe-inspiring 187 feet, the massive trident stands as a symbol of strength and devotion, setting a new global benchmark.

2. The Most Viewed Statue Consecration Ceremony - Witnessed by an extraordinary 10,561 devotees from across a dozen nations, including the USA, UK, Finland, Germany, Canada, the Middle East, and India, this sacred event drew an unprecedented digital participation.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Chaudhry expressed gratitude, stating:

"These records are not just personal milestones but a testament to collective devotion and perseverance. The presence of devotees from across the world made this moment truly historic."

Dr JC Chaudhry has earlier too won the Guinness World Record, having previously been recognized for his contributions to numerology. His relentless dedication to promoting Indian traditions, education, and numerology continues to inspire millions globally. Cultural aficionado and ambassador from Germany Meike Nicole proposed the Statue, Trident and 3 Guinness World Record to be part of the eight wonder of the world. This monumental achievement in Vrindavan cements his legacy as a visionary leader bridging spirituality, culture, and global participation.

This ambitious initiative, driven by Dr JC Chaudhry, is poised to become not only a testament to India's cultural grandeur but also one of the most significant spiritual centers on the global map.

The Grandeur of Indian Culture

India has long been a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and cultural richness. From ancient temples to intricate sculptures, the country's artistry and devotion have always captured the world's imagination. This project in Vrindavan represents the next chapter in this saga, blending architectural brilliance with profound spiritual significance. The colossal Trident and meditative statue are poised to evoke the same reverence as global wonders like the Statue of Liberty and Christ the Redeemer.

The initiative underscores India's deep-seated connection with its spiritual roots while simultaneously embracing modern engineering marvels. It stands as a tribute to Indian culture's ability to transcend time, retaining its essence while inspiring future generations. Eminent socio- political leaders, entrepreneurs, foreign delegates graced the occasion.

