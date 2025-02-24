Former FC Barcelona midfielder and the current new loaned player of Girona FC, Arthur Melo has given a surprising or rather shocking statement. The 28-year-old Brazilian defensive-midfielder said after the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 game that for him Real Madrid are the "best team in the world". This statement ought to be a shocker for many FC Barcelona fans, as a former big player who used to play wearing the Blaugrana colours not very long back has given a statement saying their El Clasico rivals are the best team in the world. Real Madrid 2-0 Girona, LaLiga 2024-25: Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr Score as Los Blancos Secure Important Win to Put Pressure on League Leaders.

Currently positioned 12th in the Spanish top tier, Girona FC lost by two goals to nil against Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu in their last La Liga game. Post that loss, Arthur Melo, who was only playing his second game for Girona FC said in the press conference, “Every game we play we try to do our best and we always want to win. But you’re playing against Madrid at the Bernabeu, for me the best team in the world and with a lot of confidence." Melo joined Girona FC from Juventus on a loan deal only in the ending moments of the winter transfer window this season. Arthur Melo Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus, Barcelona Agree Sensational Player-Swap Deal Involving Brazilian and Miralem Pjanic.

Arthur Melo's entry into European club football was when he signed to play for Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Barca signed the CDM with lots of expectations from Brazilian club Gremio for a mammoth fee of 31 million Euros in July 2018. However, he never flourished at Barca and appeared in only 72 matches for the club before being traded to Juventus in September 2020, for a profitable 80 million Euros. Barcelona however made somewhat of a swap deal back then as they signed Pjanic in exchange for a big fee too. Melo's sudden exit was a shocker, but his claim of Real Madrid being the best in the world might upset Cules much more.

