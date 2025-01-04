NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4: The Hotel Management and Culinary Arts students of Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute (a deemed-to-be university) clinched an impressive 60 gold medals in the bakery competitions at the India Bakery Expo 2024, recently organised by the Tamil Nadu Bakers' Federation in Chennai.

Nearly 40 students from the B.A. Culinary Arts and B.Sc. Hotel Management & Catering Technology programs participated in the three-day event, one of the largest bakery expos and competitions in South India. The students secured 19 gold medals in the Dry Cakes & Cookies category, 14 in European Breads & Viennoiserie, and 27 in the Wedding Cake category, competing against hundreds of students from over 25 institutions across South India. The judging panel featured prominent bakers, chefs, and business leaders from the hospitality industry.

In his comments, Mr. A.C.S. Arun Kumar, President, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, said, "The India Bakery Expo is a true celebration of Tamil Nadu's rich baking heritage and culinary diversity, drawing thousands of bakers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals from across the state and beyond. We are thrilled that our students had the opportunity to showcase their exceptional talent at this prestigious event, earning an impressive haul of gold medals across various bakery competition categories. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that most of our medal-winning students are in their first year. With expert guidance from our dedicated and talented bakery faculty, they equipped themselves and presented an impressive array of traditional and contemporary baked goods, including innovative fusion creations."

He further highlighted that the event provided students with a valuable platform to network, exchange ideas, and interact with renowned bakers, chefs, hospitality business leaders, and others from the vibrant regional baking community. Students also actively participated in interactive workshops and seminars on the latest baking trends while exploring a wide range of baking equipment and supplies.

The Faculty of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts at Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute offers comprehensive programs, including B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Hotel Management & Catering Technology, B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Food Science, Nutrition & Dietetics, B.A. in Culinary Arts, and M.A. in Indian Cuisine and Food Culture.

