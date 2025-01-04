San Francisco, January 4: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced his resignation form from the board of self-driving tech company Aurora Innovation. Dara Khosrowshahi said he would like to focus on his responsibilities as CEO of Uber and reduce any commitments related to external boards. He announced his decision to no longer contribute to the autonomous startup Aurora Innovation effective in a regulatory filing on Friday, January 3, 2024.

Dara Khosrowshahi joined multi-national transport company Uber in 2017, and back in 2020, the company offered its self-driving unit called "Uber ATG" to Aurora. As a part of the deal, Uber handled its equity in the ATG unit and invested USD 400 million into Aurora. This reportedly gave the company a 26% stake in the combined company. Besides, the report by TechCrunch said that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joined the board of Aurora company as a part of the deal. Kevan Parekh Becomes New Apple CFO to Handle Multiple Financial and Business Related Tasks at Tech Giant, Indian-Origin Official Replaces Luca Maestri.

The ride-hailing giant maintained its connection with the autonomous driving company Aurora and connected shippers and carriers via Uber Freight, a freight brokerage platform. The report mentioned that Uber and Aurora had announced a "multi-layer collaboration" to put trucks powered by Aurora's technology on the Uber Freight network.

Moreover, Uber's relationship with Aurora was not exclusive. Uber also had a deal with another self-driving tech company, Waabi. This autonomous truck company was founded by Uber ATG's former chief scientist and head of R&D, Raquel Urtasun. The report mentioned that AtkinsRealis's senior vice president and CEO, Shailen Bhatt, would join as a board member in Aurora in place of Dara Khosrowshahi. Shailen Bhatt had been working in the Federal Highway Administration. Apple CEO Tim Cook Personally Donates USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inauguration Fund, Not Associated With Company: Report.

The resignation came as a surprise, as a couple of weeks ago, Aurora's general counsel, Nolan Shenai, announced that he would step down from his position effective January 6, 2025. As a replacement, the company would appoint Aurora's president, Ossa Fischer, in the general counsel role.

