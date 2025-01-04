Srinagar, January 4: Four army soldiers died and and one injured in a road accident in J&K’s Bandipora district on Saturday. Initial reports said that Army vehicle veered off the road suddenly and dropped into a deep gorge in Saderkoot Payeen area. Five army soldiers were injured in this accident. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where attending doctors said two soldiers were dead on arrival. Three critically injured soldiers were bring shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

”Two injured soldiers also succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll in this road accident to four. The condition of one injured soldier is still stated to be critical by attending doctors”, officials said. It must be mentioned that the army, police and security forces in J&K are maintaining heightened vigil after terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks after the peaceful, people participative Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections here. Bandipora Road Accident: 2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Hurt As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Intelligence agencies say the peaceful conduct of elections witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. As per the intelligence agencies, these handlers have directed terrorists to give the 'dying terrorism' its last push in the UT. Months ago, two terrorists including a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers camp in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on October 20, leaving seven civilians including six non-local workers of an infrastructure company and a local doctor killed in Gagangir attack. On October 24, 2024, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Botapathri area of Gulmarg hill station. Bandipora Road Accident: 2 Soldiers Dead, 3 Others Injured After Army Truck Rolls Down Hill in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Bandipora Road Accident

#WATCH | Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: Dr Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora says, "5 injured were brought here, out of which 2 were brought dead, 3 injured who were in critical condition have been referred to Srinagar for further… https://t.co/8RBwynIEvt pic.twitter.com/UVYr8vTiVk — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

Three army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in Botapathri attack. Again on November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar. A 42-year old woman, mother of three children was killed and 9 civilians injured in that grenade attack. After these dastardly, terror attacks, security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations under the clear orders from the Lt governor Manoj Sinha. The Lt governor has directed the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem by eliminating terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

