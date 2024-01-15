PNN

New Delhi [India], January 15: E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants Tiska Mrs India 2023 Season 4, powered by Forever India Events, supported by Kosmo-Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management this 4 long days gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Visonery Founder Directors Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit.

It was established in the year 2018 with the aim of promoting hidden talent of all the married women and providing them with National and International platforms in multiple sectors of the fashion and Film industry where they can show their versatile capabilities with their mesmerising beauty and extra talent.

All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform, out of these only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda, was present as a Celebrity guest and Eminent Jury member, the rest of the Esteemed jury members were Celebrity Stylist Rishi Raj, Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar, Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Stylist Seitu Kumar, Prashant Chaudhary, Super Model Hida S Kaula, Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma, Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish, Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal, Dr Kaiynat Ansari (Director Kosmo-Plast Super Speciality Hospital ) & Purnima Padmasana (Motivational Speaker, Writer and Banker).

On the pinnacle evening of 24th December 2023. Amidst a Golden backdrop of glitz glitter and a Gala glamorous evening of Tiska Mrs India a well-recognised National Beauty pageant Reached to its finale Crescendo. The air fume was thick with anticipation as over 73 contestants emerged to see the historic moment of a Radiant and deserving winner. Taking centre stage to be crowned as New Tiska Mrs India 2023(1st Runners up), for season 4. The crown was ceremoniously placed upon her head by Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda. A moment that signified the culmination and transformation of Dr Rituparna toward her new journey of becoming Tiska Mrs India 2023(1st Runners up this prestigious title earns Dr Rituparna Majumdar from West Bengal, the honour of representing West Bengal at forthcoming Tiska Pageants, season 4, scheduled to take place from 20th to 25th December 2023 in New Delhi, at Hotel Leela Ambience & Convention Centre.

Speaking of her victory Dr Rituparna expressed this win is a testament to the power of her perseverance and the unyielding progressive spirit that resides within each of us. I'm immensely proud to be the recipient of this honour and to carry forward the message of hard work and dedication proving that she truly is India-Strong, intelligent, confident and untamed. As I wear this crown. I stand not just as an individual achiever but as a representative of each and every woman who dares to dream and break the old-school taboo and barriers in society towards female pageantry participation.

This illustrious event Tiska Pageants Mrs India 2023, Season 4 witnessed the unforgettable and remarkable journey of 16 finalists(Gold category) who truly embody the spirit of woman empowerment and grace where they all together brought their unique blend of talent, resilience and charisma on the stage. The finalists of Tiska Mrs India - 2023 exemplified not just beauty but compassion with their intelligent presence as well. They have taken up the cause of supporting old age homes elders health and medication along with unprivileged girl child education by demonstrating her dedicated commitment towards making a positive impact in society. In addition to 1 among the National title winners the event celebrated the achievement of Dr Rituparna Majumdar as Tiska Mrs India 1st Runner up in the Gold category, Where in the category Winner became Madhu Bindu Dondla and Punita Deori as 2nd runner up, each embodying the celebration spirit of the National Pageant.

While briefing about the grand Finale finalist Dr Rituparna Majumdar opened up the show in a Sports T-shirt and body-fit denim, where in an ethnic round walk she showcased Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in the Gala Grand Finale they wore Designer Label Zama by Anjali Sahni's Royal blue Sequin cocktail Gown.

Both the Founding Directors of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants -Tiska Miss and Mrs India a exclusive platform for all the Married and Unmarried females, on the Gala Grand Finale she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana, Show Director Pranav Hamal, All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look throughout the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success.

Website: www.tiskapageants.com

