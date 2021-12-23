New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder DAMS & eMedicoz honoured with Academic Entrepreneurship Excellence Award by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at an impressive function held at IMA headquarters in New Delhi. He was felicitated by IMA President Dr JA Jayalal and NBE Executive Director, Prof Dr Minu Bajpai for his immense contribution to the medical field.

In the last two decades plus DAMS has been the leader in NEET PG preparation and has courses right from 1st-year MBBS to Dedicated NEET PG courses, along with courses for Resident Doctors & CMEs for practising Doctors. The digital arm of DAMS, eMedicoz already has half a million Doctors & medical students on the platform and has LIVE two-way interactive classes for Doctors. eMedicoz app is now present on both android and iOS and is rapidly becoming the go-to resource for medicos in India.

While receiving the award, Dr Sumer Sethi, Founder DAMS & eMedicoz said, "It is an honour to receive the award from Indian Medical Association (IMA) for Academic Entrepreneurship Excellence. This is the hard work of all the DAMS members and dedicating this award to our DAMS family for their support. Also happy for eMedicoz which is the top 5 eLearning apps in India, we are glad that our students have put their efforts into making the eMedicoz app the fastest-growing smartphone market."

The Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) was established to create a bench-mark institution to achieve excellence in the toughest competitive exam in the country, i.e. PG Medical Entrance Exam. Over this long period, the DAMS has evolved into a unique fraternity of educators and students striving together, year after year, in pursuit of a single goal. The innovation of eMedicoz app helps to bridge the gap amongst medical students preparing for various career opportunities at the post-doctoral level and provides them with a common platform where they can get all useful information in one place and prepare for common national level examinations like NEET-PG, NEXT. Through this app, students get the opportunity to discuss medical cases with their seniors and peers across the world.

eMedicoz is available on both Android and iOS, it has 5 lac plus user the majority of these users have verified doctors and medical students. With the help of this app, medical students get insightful knowledge and discuss cases/questions on an interactive forum. Budding doctors get an idea about the latest technology and development in the field of medicine. eMedicoz app is the only medical education learning app in the top 5 in the eLearning category, had listed in the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' organized by the Government of India, in 2020.

