Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/Digpu): With the second wave of the COVID 19 outbreak affecting the country adversely, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has intensified its activities in the domain of Spirituality, Facilitating Food Supplies & Medical Assistance for needy citizens and 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan'. (Programme for wellbeing of cows) in various parts of the country.

DSF in association with Niramaya Bahu Uddeshya Sanstha of Nagpur, have come together to provide COVID relief and Medicare to rural villages in the vicinity. Under this initiative, donation of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, Masks, check up of lifestyle diseases and COVID comorbidities, including mental health well being sessions are being facilitated. Spearheaded by qualified Medical professionals, a team of volunteers is dedicated to provide necessary aid to the local villagers.

The Foundation, in coordination with several NGOs across the country, also distributed food packets to needy people affected by COVID or the lockdown in general.

In another novel move in the domain of Spirituality, DSF is organizing an online Maha Mrityunjaya Puja for the welfare of the masses. Dedicated Priests have been assigned the task of performing Mrityunjaya Puja which is being streamed 'live' on DSF's Facebook page (@ DineshShahrafoundation) with the objective of giving hope to thousands of devotees in these testing times.

With the pandemic also affecting the cattle population adversely due to shortage of fodder and medicines, DSF has also strengthened its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan' Committed to the conservation and promotion of Indigenous Cow Breeds, DSF has conducted various cow health camps and donated milch cattle to farmer to help them earn livelihood.

"DSF is happy to be doing its bit in helping save precious human lives and easing people's pains during this severe second wave of the pandemic. Apart from providing Food & Medical Aid to the needy, we also believe that seeking divine support in the form of puja rituals and mantra chanting can go a long way in ushering hope and giving people the much required mental strength and support. In this challenging era of lockdown and social distancing, we urge all devotees to avail the services of our live Maha Mrityunjaya virtual puja and be emboldened by the grace of Lord Mahadev," said Dinesh Shahra.

"Gaushakti Abhiyaan is also another core cause of our Foundation. Thousands of cows were abandoned in our country in the aftermath of the pandemic as our economy suffered. Adoption and rehabilitation of these cows is a humane cause to which we are fully committed," he further added.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The Foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society and help the world to be a better place for everyone. Foundation's decision-making process is informed by comprehensive empirical studies and a high quality of data evaluation. Education, Sustainability and Spirituality are the core causes of the Foundation.

DSF team and volunteers across the country are always ready & willing to extend a helping hand to humanitarian causes which demand urgent actions. DSF has participated in various relief work in the country during Natural disasters like flood, drought or the current COVID crisis.

Recently, in 2020, the Foundation was conferred with an Excellence Award for Philanthropic Contributions by The Economic Times (Times of India Group).

