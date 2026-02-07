Los Angeles, February 7: Actress Halle Berry has confirmed her engagement to singer-songwriter Van Hunt after nearly six years of dating, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, according to People. Berry, 59, addressed fans' confusion over her relationship status with Hunt, clarifying that she had not refused a proposal.

"There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," Berry said, as quoted by People. "No, that's not the case," she added. "I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him.' " Halle Berry Ends Mother’s Day 2025 by Sharing Intimate Bedroom Video With Boyfriend Van Hunt, Actress Says ‘I Hope All of You Are Somewhere Spinning’ – WATCH.

Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

She displayed her engagement ring, saying of Hunt, "Thank you. He did put a little ring on it." Host Jimmy Fallon joked about the ring, saying, "Oh, a little." Berry's announcement comes after Hunt revealed in June 2025 that he had already proposed, but Berry initially declined due to their past failed marriages. Los Angeles Wildfires: Actress Halle Berry Donates Her ‘Entire Closet’ to Families Displaced by the Crisis.

"I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see," Hunt told Today.com in June 2025. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her." Berry has previously been married three times, to David Justice (1993-1997), Eric Benet (2001-2005), and Olivier Martinez (2013-2016). Hunt has one prior divorce, according to People.

Berry emphasized that marriage was not about validating their love. "We don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," she said. "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

The couple first met in 2020 and bonded virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic. Berry confirmed their relationship on Instagram in September 2020, sharing a playful photo wearing Hunt's tour merchandise, according to People. Berry is a mother to two children, 17-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 12-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez. Hunt has been involved in her family life, including their impromptu "commitment ceremony" in November 2021, performed by an 8-year-old Maceo. "This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry him?' He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married. So, that's our commitment ceremony," Berry explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan, according to People.

Berry and Hunt have been openly affectionate at events and on social media. During the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, Berry called Hunt "the love of my life," adding, "Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like. And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

In September 2024, Berry described Hunt as her "person," telling Marie Claire, "It took me a minute to get it right, but the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person," according to People.

