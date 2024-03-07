PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], March 7: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, is accepting applications to its 'Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge', inviting global innovators to share scalable and impact-driven solutions addressing critical sustainability challenges in the UAE.

The pioneering challenge aims to support entrepreneurial talent to develop future-focused sustainability solutions that can help drive a circular economy in the UAE and accelerate its path towards net-zero. Spearheaded by Dubai Holding, the initiative is implemented in collaboration with TECOM Group's in5 business incubator.

Open to global innovators and scale-up companies worldwide, the challenge provides an opportunity to submit sustainability solutions in the form of either a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), service, process or a combination, with a particular emphasis on fostering responsible consumption and production practices in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12. This includes areas such as economic circularity, resource efficiency, supply chain sustainability, waste reduction and consumer education.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said: "As a socially responsible business that operates For the Good of Tomorrow, sustainability is at the forefront of our operations across Dubai Holding. Our unwavering commitment to deliver positive impact and shape a better future for all our stakeholders is grounded in a steadfast dedication to sustainable innovation. Through initiatives such as the Innovate for Tomorrow Challenge, we actively pursue transformative opportunities to strengthen our contribution to national sustainability agendas, including reinforcing Dubai's ambition to reduce its environmental impact, as well as cementing our position as a catalyst for meaningful change in the UAE and beyond."

The winner and runner-up of the challenge, revealed in May 2024, will be selected following a rigorous evaluation process and will receive a comprehensive rewards package. This includes access to TECOM Group's in5 business incubator, and a nominal cash prize for each. The winner will have the exclusive opportunity to implement the solution through a pilot programme with Dubai Holding and will receive tailored mentoring by industry experts. The five finalists will have the opportunity to attend an investor pitch day to showcase their innovations to key industry stakeholders. To ensure equal opportunity and access for all participants, there are no registration fees for application submissions. To submit an application to the challenge before 31 March 2024, please click here.

