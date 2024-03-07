Maha Shivratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Central to the rituals of this day is the offering of Dhatura, a plant known for its association with Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology. Dhatura, also known as Thorn Apple or Devil's Trumpet, is a flowering plant native to South Asia. It has long been revered in Hinduism for its association with Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer in the Hindu trinity. Mahashivratri Vrat Vidhi: How To Observe Maha Shivratri Fast? Know All About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The significance of offering Dhatura to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri lies in its symbolic representation. Dhatura is believed to be Lord Shiva's favourite and is often associated with spiritual awakening and transcendence. It is said that offering Dhatura to Lord Shiva during the Maha Shivratri rituals can help devotees attain spiritual enlightenment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death, aka Moksha.

In Hindu mythology, Dhatura is often depicted as a sacred plant dear to Lord Shiva. It is believed that Lord Shiva is pleased by the offering of Dhatura and grants blessings to those who offer it with devotion and sincerity.

Furthermore, Dhatura is known for its medicinal properties and is used in Ayurvedic medicine for its therapeutic effects. However, it is important to note that Dhatura contains toxic substances and can be harmful if ingested in large quantities. Therefore, it is traditionally offered to Lord Shiva in the form of leaves or flowers and MUST not consumed directly by devotees.

Dhatura Fruit (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

On Maha Shivratri, devotees gather at Shiva temples to offer prayers, perform rituals, and make offerings to Lord Shiva, including Dhatura. The night-long Jagran is observed with great devotion and fervour as devotees chant hymns, sing bhajans, and meditate in reverence to Lord Shiva.

Datura Flower (Photo Credits: Flickr)

In conclusion, the significance of offering Dhatura to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri lies in its association with spiritual awakening and devotion to the divine. It is a symbol of reverence and devotion to Lord Shiva, the supreme deity of destruction and transformation in Hinduism. Through the offering of Dhatura, devotees seek blessings for spiritual enlightenment, liberation, and divine grace on this auspicious day.

