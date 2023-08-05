PNN

New Delhi [India], August 5: August 2023 brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players, and Consultants for a power-packed two days of stimulating deliberations, business development, and networking on the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sectors. The Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 would be the biggest event for buyers & sellers in the Middle East, India, Africa, Russia, and South-East Asia.

Mark your calendar for 23rd & 24th August 2023, Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

The dynamic and evolving geopolitical developments since February 2022 have brought new challenges and thrown open new opportunities as well. The oil & gas sector is right in the middle of it. The price volatility and rebalancing of the supply chains worldwide have led the market players to redraw their strategies to meet the evolving business challenges. Dubai occupies an increasingly pivotal role as the business hub for the region and also for the world. Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 brings together the leading Refineries and Oil & Gas companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sector for an insightful two days of presentations, panel discussions, networking, and business development. The Petro-products sector has major participation from the base oils and lubricants segment.

Widely acknowledged as the benchmark event of the industry, the Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference is in its 6th edition in Dubai. It has already received the highest-ever level of confirmed participation from over 400 delegates from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Base Oils sector. The overall number of Delegates participating in the two-day event is expected to exceed 500. The event has already attracted over 100 sponsors and 50 Exhibitors to date. This includes some of the biggest refiners and buyers from the region.

The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sectors. This event has elicited an unprecedented level of interest with delegates' confirmation already received from over 28 countries from across the globe. It is likely to be a fully sold-out event. It would be an unmatched gathering of Suppliers, Buyers, and Traders from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products sector.

India being the biggest importer of bitumen and petrochemical products in the region has attracted the largest number of participants closely followed by the Middle East region. Delegates from Africa, Europe, and South-East Asian countries have also confirmed their participation.

The venue of the two-day conference, the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai is well equipped to handle over 600 Delegates, Sponsors, and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambiance.

Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas, and Road Construction sectors in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for its leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.

Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro-products industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market. This premier event presents an unmissable opportunity for Business Development, Networking, and Brand Promotion.

Rex Conferences has also announced the much-awaited dates of the Bitumen India Forum sponsored 3rd Global Road Construction & Safety Conference (GRC-2023). It will be held on 08 & 09 November 2023 at “The Leela Ambience Gurugram”, Delhi-NCR.

The theme of the conference is – Revolutionizing Roads Construction with New Technologies and Sustainable Materials – A Pathway to Thriving Future and is aimed to bridge the gap between industry, academia, and policymakers so that research in new technologies can find connections with the industry requirements

The last year’s conference GRC-2022, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi was an outstanding success with an overwhelming response. Attended by over 350 Delegates, Sponsors, and Exhibitors, the event brought together the top luminaries from Government, Policy makers, Road Construction companies, Construction Equipment manufacturers, Bitumen manufacturers & suppliers, and Academia on a single platform for a day of stimulating presentations, and panel discussions.

The event was enthusiastically supported by stakeholders from the road sector including Niti Aayog, MoRTH, NHAI, World Bank, Ease of Doing Business, IITs, international universities like the University of Wisconsin at Madison, IRF-IC, CIDC, NHBF, CERA, Ammann, leading highway builders such as Cube Highways, GR Infra, L&T Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, Bitumen Manufacturers & suppliers like IOC-Total, HPCL, Shell, Bitcol, Tiki Tar, Ooms, Bitcol, Agarwal Group, among others.

This year's GRC-2023 is expected to be an even bigger success and set a new benchmark in the road and highway sector.

Be a part of this premiere event to help Revolutionizing Roads Construction with New Technologies and Sustainable Materials – for a Thriving Future.

