NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Duchess Kumari has finally arrived in the world of high fashion, making a grand entrance at the Project Tete-A-Tete Store on 28th March with a high-tea party co-hosted by influencer Reshma Ajbani.

Also Read | 1xBet Cricket Betting: Unexpected Match Turnarounds and Live Bet Moments.

The exclusive showcase drew an elite mix of fashion-forward influencers, socialites, and industry tastemakers for an unforgettable soft launch - where cultural elegance and contemporary style came alive to the soul-stirring melodies of a live violin and sitar.

Guests were immersed in a collection that marries heritage and modernity - think rich brocades, raw silk, chanderi, and ikkat paired effortlessly with bows, polka dots, pearls, and crystals. The result? A bold, reimagined take on heritage wear that's as versatile as it is striking.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Update and Forecast: Cold Winds From North India Cause Significant Drop in Temperature Across State; Further Decline Expected in Next 2 Days.

The brand brings together the creative vision of actor, singer, and filmmaker Adhyayan Suman and the structural mastery of architect-turned-Miss Universe India Divita Rai to redefine confidence and self-expression. As the brand's Creative Head with 35 years of industry experience, fashion designer Alka Suman adds a touch of timeless elegance, seamlessly blending traditional techniques with modern-day aesthetics.

Speaking about the launch, Adhyayan and Divita shared, "Duchess Kumari is more than a label, it's a tribute to today's woman who truly does it all. Partnering with PTAT for this showcase allowed us to connect with an audience that truly appreciates heritage woven into contemporary design."

With its Pret and Bespoke lines, Duchess Kumari is poised to break the boundaries of fashion, proving that true royalty isn't about lineage or labels but the courage to define yourself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)